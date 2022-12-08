ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkview, WV

West Virginia teen found guilty in quadruple murder case

By Bailey Brautigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxCRe_0jbzZq5d00

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.VA. (WOWK) — A teen accused of an Elkview quadruple murder was found guilty in Kanawha County Court on Thursday.

Gavin Smith was found guilty on all five charges: Three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Smith was indicted in June for allegedly killing his mother, stepfather and two brothers in December of 2020. He was 16 at the time.

Granville Police need help identifying 3 men

The bodies of four people, two adults, and two children were found inside a home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview on Dec. 13, 2020. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, autopsies revealed that the family had been shot with a firearm.

Deputies later identified the victims as Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, all of Elkview.

Last year, Rebecca Walker, who was 17 at the time of the murders, pleaded guilty as an adult to four counts of “ accessory after the fact to first-degree murder .” She was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia man faces felony charge for third DUI arrest

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after he was caught allegedly driving under the influence for the third time. According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence. After an investigation, authorities […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy