Wyoming County, PA

Man charged with drug sale resulting in death

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office stated they arrested a man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed.

According to D.A. Joe Peters, Richard Paul “Ricci” Long is accused of delivering fentanyl that caused Brittany Paraga to die from an overdose in Washington Township.

Father accused of stabbing son at Scranton home

Long was arrested Wednesday in Pittston by the Pittston Police Department. He has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death and other related charges.

“I promised the victim’s family and similarly other families dealing with these tragedies, that our investigations will continue as we pursue anyone in the chain of supply of deadly fentanyl,” stated District Attorney Peters.

Long remains in Wyoming County Jail on a $250,000 bail.

heidi
3d ago

this is ridiculous unless u were drugged or forced to use drugs it is 100% on the user's fault, and I od, died and was saved and never once the thought to blame the person I bought it from, be mad at the disease advocate for ppl in addiction to actually get the treatment they need side note our society doesn't offer the treatment they need 28 day programs has like -100% success rate and on average it takes 7 28 day programs b4 someone "recovers" so why don't we just put ppl in yr long programs from the gate at least 6mths then step down into halfway or sober living homes

Mike H
3d ago

Why isn't anheuser busch ever found guilty for all of the fatalities, accidents, physical abuse, property damage and so forth that's caused while being under the influence of alcohol. Me, myself, and I go out and buy some alcohol, consume too much and die from alcohol poisoning or fatal car accident. I knew the potential outcome but still consumed it. Now me, myself and I go buy some drugs, do too much and die, knowing the potential is there? what's the difference? He should be charged with selling drugs and that's it.

good ideas win elections
3d ago

Was he Pfizer , Bayer or a drug dealer ? Oh that’s right there’s not much of a difference

