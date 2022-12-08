Man charged with drug sale resulting in death

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office stated they arrested a man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed.

According to D.A. Joe Peters, Richard Paul “Ricci” Long is accused of delivering fentanyl that caused Brittany Paraga to die from an overdose in Washington Township.

Long was arrested Wednesday in Pittston by the Pittston Police Department. He has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death and other related charges.

“I promised the victim’s family and similarly other families dealing with these tragedies, that our investigations will continue as we pursue anyone in the chain of supply of deadly fentanyl,” stated District Attorney Peters.

Long remains in Wyoming County Jail on a $250,000 bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.