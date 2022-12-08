ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

“It’s nicer here than when I wandered outside in the weather; but I could sure use a permanent family. Please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day

By Larry Felton Johnson
cobbcountycourier.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
accesswdun.com

Hall County firefighters battle Sunday-night Buford home fire

Fire damaged a two-story home fire on Maple Valley Drive in Buford about 9:40 Sunday night. Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger reported the bulk of the fire was located in the attic and toward the left side of the home, and that firefighters were able to battle the fire from inside the structure initially.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Fire destroys Hall County chicken house, nearby camper

No animals or people were hurt when a chicken house fire burned Saturday night in Hall County. “Around 9:40 p.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a commercial chicken house fire on the 3600 block of Bob Bryant Road,” said HCFR spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. “Upon arrival, crews found the structure to be fully involved, as well as a camper that was in close proximity. Both the structure and the vehicle are a total loss.”
HALL COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

For $2.59M, This is a Rare Opportunity to Own One of a Kind Custom Mediterranean Style Home in Kennesaw, GA

The Home in Kennesaw is the entertainers delight with large open spaces and a salt water pool with a connecting hot tub and wine cellar, now available for sale. This home located at 4235 Old Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,075 square feet of living spaces. Call Megan Mcneel – McNeel Realty Properties, LLC – (Phone: (678) 324-6882) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kennesaw.
KENNESAW, GA

