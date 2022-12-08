ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

F-M community shows out for Christmas at The Lights

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We’re in the middle of the fun parts of the holiday season. Check out the people from our region hanging out at the annual Christmas at The Lights celebration. Businesses around the Essentia Health Plaza join forces creating a fun-filled day. You can...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Shoe Sensation Celebrates Grand Opening

JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/Jamestown Chamber of Commerce) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Shoe Sensation at the Buffalo Mall. This business provides quality and brand name footwear for the entire family. From toddlers to seniors, their wide selection features over 10,000...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Saturday, December 10th the Valley City Parks and Rec Dept. sponsored a youth basketball tournament with over 65 teams. It was fun seeing all the people around town. Thank you Parks & Rec. Since we have had more slippery conditions, there have been...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Woman with many health issues thankful for support in the F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 50-year-old Angie Mueller’s health battles started in 2010. That developed into dealing with a list of issues that include Sjorgren’s Syndrome, degenerated disc disease, fibromyalgia and neuropathy. Through this Mueller had lost her job, moved back in with her mother and lives in constant pain.
newsdakota.com

Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree

JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

12 Days of Christmas Winners & Window Decorating Contest

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce 12 Days of Christmas promotion continues as participating businesses in Valley City. Congratulations to the first half winners in the 12 Days of Christmas. Day 1 – The Green Room – Kym Wells. Day 2...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Percy (Ed) James

Percy (Ed) James, 80, Fargo, North Dakota formerly of Valley City, North Dakota passed away at his home Friday, December 9, 2022. The funeral service will be held 3:30 pm Friday, December 16, at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Pastor Les Koening of the First Baptist Church, Valley City, will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in the spring of 2023.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Be Prepared For Serious Winter Storm

JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large part of our region, which includes Stutsman County from 6p Monday to 6a Thursday. According to Ag Central meteorologist Mick Kjar “a foot of snow and 40 mile per hour winds” can be...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
newsdakota.com

Tammy Jacobson Named VSO Administrative Manager

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Veterans Service Office announced that Tammy Jacobson has become the new Administrative Manager in Valley City. Jacobson completed the North Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs CVSO training, American Legion CVSO training as well as the Veterans Administrative VSO Trip training. Jacobson has earned...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD looks to buy simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to further the training of their officers. The department is looking to buy a simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics. Currently, officers are provided with the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC), which focuses on vehicle handling and...
FARGO, ND
Times-Online

Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City

Stuff & Things is the newest, strangest shop in the Valley City downtown, whose eclectic spirit is right in the name. “I got sick of when people would ask me ‘what are you guys doing in there?’ and I finally just (said) ‘stuff and things!’ and we really are doing everything,” Lucas Sieg, owner of Stuff & Things, a general purpose junk shop, consignment store, trading post and general store that’s taken roost in the old Ace Hardware building in downtown Valley City.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Barnes County 4-H Award & Leader Recognition Highlights

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County 4-H Award and Leader Recognition banquet was held November 20th at the Eagles Club in Valley City. The Barnes County 4-H Leader’s Council awarded the “Friends of 4-H” award to Valley City Veterinary Hospital. The. “Friends of 4-H”...
BARNES COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy