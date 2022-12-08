Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
F-M community shows out for Christmas at The Lights
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We’re in the middle of the fun parts of the holiday season. Check out the people from our region hanging out at the annual Christmas at The Lights celebration. Businesses around the Essentia Health Plaza join forces creating a fun-filled day. You can...
valleynewslive.com
Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
newsdakota.com
Shoe Sensation Celebrates Grand Opening
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/Jamestown Chamber of Commerce) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Shoe Sensation at the Buffalo Mall. This business provides quality and brand name footwear for the entire family. From toddlers to seniors, their wide selection features over 10,000...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Saturday, December 10th the Valley City Parks and Rec Dept. sponsored a youth basketball tournament with over 65 teams. It was fun seeing all the people around town. Thank you Parks & Rec. Since we have had more slippery conditions, there have been...
valleynewslive.com
Woman with many health issues thankful for support in the F-M area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 50-year-old Angie Mueller’s health battles started in 2010. That developed into dealing with a list of issues that include Sjorgren’s Syndrome, degenerated disc disease, fibromyalgia and neuropathy. Through this Mueller had lost her job, moved back in with her mother and lives in constant pain.
kvrr.com
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person. The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday. Both days from 4 p.m....
newsdakota.com
Valley City Woman Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Spree
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Early Sunday morning, Jamestown Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly after midnight, a 1999 GMC Suburban was stolen from the 1500 block of 6th Ave SW in Jamestown. Shortly after the call came in, police located the stolen vehicle parked behind some...
newsdakota.com
12 Days of Christmas Winners & Window Decorating Contest
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce 12 Days of Christmas promotion continues as participating businesses in Valley City. Congratulations to the first half winners in the 12 Days of Christmas. Day 1 – The Green Room – Kym Wells. Day 2...
newsdakota.com
Percy (Ed) James
Percy (Ed) James, 80, Fargo, North Dakota formerly of Valley City, North Dakota passed away at his home Friday, December 9, 2022. The funeral service will be held 3:30 pm Friday, December 16, at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Pastor Les Koening of the First Baptist Church, Valley City, will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in the spring of 2023.
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Public Schools call for virtual learning due to ‘unprecedented levels of student illness’
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in the school district. Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of Friday afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at...
valleynewslive.com
‘Just been so overwhelming’: Love and support from the Bison nation for man battling cancer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late June, Eric Bunnell started battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. While he finished off chemotherapy in November, he still has a road to recovery. People from the Bison nation have surrounded Bunnell with love and support while he continues his fight. ”These fans, the...
erienewsnow.com
'Changed my life for the better:' West Fargo couple fosters then adopts 8
WEST FARGO, North Dakota (WDAY) -- If you stop by to see the Herford family, there's a good chance Dawn Herford will be holding a baby or toddler. The Herford house has become a secure, safe sanctuary for foster children who now have become Dawn and Erik Herford's family through adoption.
740thefan.com
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
newsdakota.com
Be Prepared For Serious Winter Storm
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large part of our region, which includes Stutsman County from 6p Monday to 6a Thursday. According to Ag Central meteorologist Mick Kjar “a foot of snow and 40 mile per hour winds” can be...
newsdakota.com
Tammy Jacobson Named VSO Administrative Manager
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Veterans Service Office announced that Tammy Jacobson has become the new Administrative Manager in Valley City. Jacobson completed the North Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs CVSO training, American Legion CVSO training as well as the Veterans Administrative VSO Trip training. Jacobson has earned...
valleynewslive.com
FPD looks to buy simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to further the training of their officers. The department is looking to buy a simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics. Currently, officers are provided with the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC), which focuses on vehicle handling and...
Times-Online
Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City
Stuff & Things is the newest, strangest shop in the Valley City downtown, whose eclectic spirit is right in the name. “I got sick of when people would ask me ‘what are you guys doing in there?’ and I finally just (said) ‘stuff and things!’ and we really are doing everything,” Lucas Sieg, owner of Stuff & Things, a general purpose junk shop, consignment store, trading post and general store that’s taken roost in the old Ace Hardware building in downtown Valley City.
newsdakota.com
Barnes County 4-H Award & Leader Recognition Highlights
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County 4-H Award and Leader Recognition banquet was held November 20th at the Eagles Club in Valley City. The Barnes County 4-H Leader’s Council awarded the “Friends of 4-H” award to Valley City Veterinary Hospital. The. “Friends of 4-H”...
valleynewslive.com
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
valleynewslive.com
WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freedom Elementary’s principal is looking to get out of his contract with West Fargo Public Schools. Members of the WFPS school board are expected “review and take action on a release of contract request from Jeffry Johnson” during Monday’s meeting.
Comments / 0