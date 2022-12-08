ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerosmith Cancels Remaining Las Vegas Residency Dates Over Steven Tyler’s, 74, Health Issues

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Winslow Townson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Aerosmith had some bad news on Dec. 8. “To all out fans…we are so sorry to announce we are canceling these last two Las Vegas shows,” the band said in a statement on its Instagram. “On the advice of doctors, Steven [Tyler, the band’s singer] has to sit these out. Stay healthy, and we’ll see you in the New Year!” The band noted that all tickets “purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”

This cancellation came three days after the band postponed its show due to Steven, 74, dealing with a currently undisclosed illness. “Unfortunately, tomorrow’s show, Monday, December 5th, in Las Vegas, has to be canceled. Steven Tyler said, ‘on the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest… there is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world..'” the band wrote in another IG statement. “We sincerely apologize.”

Early in the summer, Aerosmith canceled some dates to allow Steven to enter a treatment program for addiction issues. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band said in a joint statement. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Rxz4_0jbzY8st00
Steven Tyler with Aerosmith (Winslow Townson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“Steven Tyler is an amazing man who constantly gives back to the recovery community and he has used his platform to help so many people over the years,” R.J. Holguin, who has known the “Dream On” singer for over 15 years, told HollywoodLife in May 2022, shortly after Steven voluntarily checked himself into rehab. “At the end of the day, Steven is a human being. He has a strong support system in place, but any support system can have challenges. Everyone’s journey is different. Everyone is proud of him for his decision to go and get help.”

In July, Steven reportedly checked himself out of rehab, and that he was once again “clean and sober.”

Steven’s been open about his addiction issues. He first got sober in the 1980s before relapsing in the early 2000s. He returned to the sober path until dealing with another relapse in 2009. Since then, he has worked hard to stay clean and healthy.

HollywoodLife

