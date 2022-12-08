ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’ Star Chris Kattan Undergoes Emergency Surgery As Fights Pneumonia

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chris Kattan was reportedly rushed to a hospital, after he was diagnosed with Streptococcus Pneumoniae, on Sunday, December 4. The comedy icon, 52, reportedly had to undergo emergency surgery, because it was a severe form of pneumonia, according to TMZ. It seems as though the surgery was a success, and he’ll be released from the hospital soon.

Sources told the outlet that Chris will likely be released from the hospital on Friday, assuming that his health continues to improve. Unfortunately for the Night at the Roxbury star, he was scheduled to perform two standup comedy shows at The Market in Valparaiso, Indiana on Friday, December 9, but the shows (as well as some other engagements) will be postponed to give him time to recover. Hopefully, he’ll be back on the road, making people laugh soon!

Chris is expected to make a full recovery from pneumonia. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Chris has not addressed the hospitalization on his social media, which he often uses to promote his YouTube sketch comedy show Hey Kattan. The Saturday Night Live alum’s most recent Instagram post was promoting a skit, where he played a life-size “Elf-on-a-Shelf.”

The pneumonia surgery isn’t the first medical issue that Kattan has addressed publicly. Back in his SNL days, he broke his neck attempting a stunt, and it wasn’t until two days later that a doctor told him that he’d sustained the terrifying injury, which he received multiple surgeries for. “The doctor said I’d been so close to almost being paralyzed for the rest of my life [before the second surgery],” he told People in a 2017 interview. “The rehabilitation process was really serious this time. I mean, the doctor put bolts in my back.”

In the interview, he revealed that he was hesitant to tell anyone about his injury, fearing that it would affect his work. He said that after multiple surgeries and a DUI arrest, he decided to share his story while appearing on Dancing With The Stars, but he was still eliminated in the first round of season 24. “It really opened my eyes. I think this is going to be the last time I ever hide any kind of ailment or problem that I have,” he told People. “Living through that misery made me stronger.”

