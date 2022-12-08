Read full article on original website
IGN
James Gunn Says Superman Is a Huge Priority for DC Studios, 'If Not the Biggest'
James Gunn and Peter Safran's master plan for DC Films is still up in the air, leading fans to worry that their favorite characters may not make the cut. But fortunately for fans of the Last Son of Krypton, Gunn has confirmed that Superman is one of the studio's most pressing matters.
IGN
Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Release Time and Details
A free next-gen update is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on December 14, 2022, including some new Netflix-inspired DLC content. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update will be available for free on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S|X for anyone who currently owns the game. Older generation consoles, such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will also be receiving an update with game improvements and the Netlfix Witcher-themed DLCs.
Life is Strange studio announces action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
It releases on Steam in 2023.
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
IGN
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the announcement trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an upcoming action-RPG from Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The trailer gives us a look at the characters, a peek at the story, and a glimpse at the world. New Eden, 1695. Antea...
IGN
Sonic Prime: Season 1 - Review
Sonic Prime premieres on Netflix on Dec. 15, 2022. Netflix has cultivated a wonderful collection of animated, video game-based shows over the last few years. Arcane, Castlevania, Dota: Dragon’s Blood – each one ranges from good to great thanks to what appears to be a strong understanding of what makes a given property unique. This trend continues with Netflix’s upcoming Sonic Prime series. Full of classic references, excellent voice work, and vibrant animation, it’s one of the better family-friendly shows released this year.
IGN
Marvel Midnight Suns Ending Explained
This page will offer a breakdown of Marvel Midnight Suns' ending, discussing what happened during the final fight, the aftermath of the battle and both the cryptic after-credit sequences. After spending hours fighting back against Lillith's forces across the game's three acts and attempting to stop the rise of the evil god Chthon, the Midnight Suns will gear up for one final battle.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
IGN
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for December 8, 2022 Trailer
The Signature called Use Your Head is available in For Honor. Watch the trailer to see what to expect.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
IGN
Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spin-Off Will See the Character Deal With Past Traumas
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has hinted that the planned Jon Snow spin-off might find his character in a difficult place as he struggles to move on from past traumas. During an appearance at the first official Game of Thrones convention on Sunday, Harington seemingly shared a glimpse into Jon Snow's future as he reflected on where the Game of Thrones series finale left his character and how he may be feeling in the aftermath of those events.
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
Dragon Age: Absolution review: "A delightful bridge to what comes next"
For the long-starved Dragon Age fan, anything at all connected to that franchise is a welcome balm, but it helps that the new Netflix animated series Dragon Age: Absolution is actually quite good. Showrunner Mairghread Scott clearly cares for the source material, and animation studio Red Dog Culture House brings the fire – sometimes literally – when needed.And for anyone not already familiar with the franchise, following along...
IGN
Exclusive: The First Armored Core 6 Details With Hidetaka Miyazaki and Masaru Yamamura
It’s easy to forget that FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki got his start working not on Dark Souls or Demon’s Souls, but Armored Core – the dense and gritty multiplayer mech series that defined the studio’s identity for almost a decade. Having decided to pursue a career as a game designer after playing Ico, Miyazaki’s first project was Armored Core: Last Raven, which was released in the heyday of the PS2 in 2004.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Everything Announced
It's the most wonderful time of the year in the world of video games as The Game Awards has returned for another night of awards, showstopping announcements, beautiful musical performances, and much more. Speaking of announcements, there will be A TON and it can be a lot to keep track...
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event
It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
