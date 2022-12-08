ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Stranglers drummer Jet Black dies after ‘years of ill health’ aged 84

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzItH_0jbzXDB400
The Stranglers (left to right) in 1980: Dave Greenfield, Hugh Cornwell, Jean-Jacques Burnel and Jet Black.

Jet Black, drummer with the Stranglers, has died after “years of ill health” at the age of 84, his representative confirmed.

The musician, whose real name was Brian John Duffy, had been living in his country home in north Wales close to his friends and family as his health issues became more debilitating.

A statement from his representative confirmed that he passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday 6 December.

Black was a founding member of the Stranglers, who formed in Guildford in 1974, and his playing style helped them achieve their unique sound – achieving 23 top 40 singles and 19 top 40 albums, according to the official UK charts.

Their hits included Peaches, No More Heroes and Golden Brown, which won the band an Ivor Novello award, while their third album, Black and White, from 1978, is still considered to be the first post-punk album.

The band’s bassist, Jean-Jacques Burnel, said “The welcoming committee has doubled. After years of ill health, Jet has finally been released. He was a force of nature. An inspiration. The Stranglers would not have been if it wasn’t for him. The most erudite of men. A rebel with many causes.”

Baz Warne, the Stranglers’ guitarist, said: “I loved Jet. He took me under his wing over two decades ago and I never really came out from under it. I’m so very sad he’s gone.”

Sil Willcox, the band’s manager, said: “He was the Jet force that launched the Stranglers. He was the Jet force that powered the band’s determination to get heard and get noticed.”

Before joining the band, Black was a successful businessman who owned a fleet of ice-cream vans, which were later used to tour the UK, and he owned an off-licence, the upstairs apartment of which doubled as Stranglers HQ in the early days of the band.

During his varied career, he wrote two books that documented the Stranglers’ infamous 1980 arrest in Nice, France after allegedly inciting a riot, and has also been remembered for his skill in crafting bespoke furniture, designing a patented bass drum pedal.

Black retired from performing live with the Stranglers in 2015, having suffered respiratory health issues since he was a child.

His death comes two years after the Stranglers’ keyboardist, Dave Greenfield, died at the age of 71 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Black leaves behind his wife, Ava, and his two children, Charlotte and Anthony.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jet Black obituary

Founding member and drummer of the Stranglers who set up the group after a business career in home-brewing and ice-cream
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Popculture

Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour

London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
The Guardian

Kirstie Alley obituary

American actor known for her roles in the hit TV sitcom Cheers and many popular films including the Look Who’s Talking series
The Guardian

Iran carries out second execution linked to nationwide protests

Iran has publicly hanged a man accused of killing two members of the security forces in its second use of capital punishment against anti-government protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard’s family were woken early on Monday morning to be informed that he had been executed and that his body had been buried in a lot in the local cemetery.
BBC

Big rise in numbers dying after West Midlands ambulance delays

The number of people in the West Midlands who died after an ambulance delay has risen significantly. Figures uncovered by a freedom of information request from BBC Newsnight showed yearly numbers rose from one in 2020 to 37 up until September 2022. Patients and campaigners have called for urgent improvements...
The Guardian

Emancipation review – Will Smith is dragged through the mud in ugly, manipulative drama

Antoine Fuqua’s thuddingly unsubtle Will Smith-starring slavery drama is an unusually ugly picture. And while you can make a case that the facts of slavery cannot and should not be prettified, Fuqua’s approach, both in the relentless grind of graphic cruelty and the grim, near monochrome sludge of the cinematography, makes for a gruelling endurance test of a viewing experience.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Woman, 85, with broken hip ‘forced to wait 26 hours to get into A&E after 14 hour ambulance delay’

An 85-year-old woman was forced to wait 40 hours to be admitted to hospital after breaking her hip, her daughter says, as response times and A&E waiting lengths reached record levels.Marianna Flint said her mother, Koulla Mechanikos, waited an “agonising” 14 hours for an ambulance to arrive and was then stuck for 26 hours in the vehicle outside hospital, after falling at her home in August.Ms Mechanikos was left in “excruciating pain” lying on the floor overnight and had surgery upon her admission, Ms Flint said.She was given pain relief once the ambulance finally arrived – but then found...
The Guardian

Georgia Holt, actor, singer and Cher’s mother, dies aged 96

Georgia Holt, the singer, actor and mother of musician Cher, has died at the age of 96. Cher announced the death on Twitter on Saturday, writing “mom is gone”. Cher’s spokeswoman Liz Rosenberg confirmed the news to the Washington Post on Sunday, but other details, including a cause or exact date of death, have not yet been revealed. Holt was admitted to a hospital with pneumonia in September.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering Qatar World Cup

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died after suffering an apparent heart attack at Lusail Stadium, where he was covering the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday night. Wahl, who was a correspondent for CBS Sports and wrote a popular Substack column, was 48 years old.
The Guardian

Jessica Chastain: ‘I will never be angry at a woman for doing what she has to do to survive’

There is a scene in George & Tammy, a new six-part biopic series on the country singer Tammy Wynette, in which Jessica Chastain has to perform on stage before a crowd of young extras. The song is Run, Woman, Run, a standard from 1970 in which Wynette, in customary style, exhorts women to stop being so demanding and knuckle down to life with any man who will have them. Or, as Chastain puts it: “Basically, you’re not going to find someone else, so go back to your man.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

531K+
Followers
121K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy