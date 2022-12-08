Cade Cunningham’s second NBA season is over. The No. 1-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will undergo surgery on his left shin and miss the remainder of the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pistons star expected to be ready for training camp ahead of next season, per the report. The 21-year-old Cunningham played just 12 games this season, and has been sidelined since Nov. 9. He attempted to rest and rehab his injured shin after dealing with pain since the preseason, and was evaluating his options to potentially avoid surgery. At the time, the team labeled the injury left shin soreness, but the prognosis has seemingly grown worse or he’s not responded as hoped. Injuries also plagued Cunningham’s rookie season, limiting him to just 64 games played. He averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists, and this year had raised those marks to 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists before being shut down. A standout freshman season at Oklahoma State, recording 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, launched him to the top pick in his draft. The Pistons currently sit dead last in the Eastern conference at 7-22.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO