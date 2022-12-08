City of Santa Barbara awarded $54 mil in Active Transportation program funding

The City of Santa Barbara has been awarded $54 million through the California Active Transportation program for projects on Cliff Drive, Milpas Street, and within the Westside and Lower West neighborhoods.

The Active Transportation program’s main purpose is to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation, such as biking and walking. Design and environmental review for these projects will commence in 2023 with construction anticipated to begin around 2026.

The Cliff Drive project includes a 3.1-mile-long separated path from Arroyo Burro County Park to Castillo Street, three new traffic signals, eight new pedestrian-activated flasher crosswalk systems, and sidewalk widening connecting Cliff Drive to Monroe and McKinley Elementary Schools.

Cliff Drive is the city’s highest priority "Vision Zero corridor" ranking first for the highest number of collisions resulting in severe or fatal injuries.

The Westside and Lower West projects include new sidewalks, crosswalks, lighting, and cycling connections to improve neighborhood livability and safety.

The project also includes completing the sidewalk on Euclid Avenue for a pedestrian connection to the Westside Neighborhood Center as well as adding a continuous sidewalk on Calle Real between Treasure Drive and Las Positas Road to provide a pedestrian connection to the Junipero Street overcrossing. The project's features were identified through the Westside and Lower West Neighborhood Transportation plans.

The Milpas Street project includes crosswalk safety enhancements, traffic signal improvements, lighting improvements, accessibility improvements, bus stop improvements, and major sidewalk repairs.

The project will be implemented at the same time as a city-funded pavement restoration project. Milpas Street is also a "Vision Zero priority corridor," ranking ninth in the city for the highest number of collisions resulting in severe or fatal injuries. The project features were identified through community meetings between 2019 and early 2022.

