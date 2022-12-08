WATCH LIVE | Major snow storm in the North, temperatures to drop, chances for white Christmas – Watching Winter Live
Watching Winter Live makes its 2022/23 season premiere today at 11:45 a.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. CT and there is plenty of winter weather to discuss.
Join WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates as they dig into today’s topics:
- The La Niña weather pattern continues – what this means for the rest of the season
- A review of the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s (NOAA) full season outlook
- The state of drought across the country
- Current storm systems and their potential paths
- Major storms are looking likely for next week with heavy snow in the North and severe storms in the South
- What current models show for the long-range outlook (10+ days from now)
- Reviewing the historical probability of a white Christmas
They will take questions for the second-half of the show – ask yours now using the form below.
