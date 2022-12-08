Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
See the Best Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park Christmas Lights for 2022 on this 1.5-Hour Route
If you want to see the best Christmas lights in Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park this is the route for you!. Start off with a sweet treat from Kilwins in East Grand Rapids – perhaps their peppermint ice cream waffle cone will be just the festive thing to kickstart your light tour.
Technology company brings energy, hope to underserved Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For nearly 20 years, the former Dexter Lock building on Madison Avenue SE sat vacant, creating an eyesore that officials hoped would one day be redeveloped and bring energy and activity to the neighborhood. Today, that goal has become a reality. After a roughly $14...
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
Grand Haven ice cream shop wins best vanilla, chocolate ice cream in the country
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Ice cream aficionados rejoice: Grand Haven is officially home to some of the best ice cream in the country. Sweet Temptations, owned by Kelly Larson, took home two blue ribbons for the best ice cream in North America from the North American Ice Cream Association last month.
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
This Downtown Kalamazoo Airbnb is a Video Game Lover’s Dream
Airbnb, to me, is a great alternative to staying in hotels (or my brother's couch) when I'm traveling. More often than not, staying in another person's home is much more comfortable, and relaxing than the previous alternatives. But I can guarantee, if I were to ever stay in this downtown...
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Realtor.com puts Grand Rapids and Wyoming among top 10 markets in 2023
The real estate company looked over 100 metro markets to forecast 2023. Their economic experts show Grand Rapids and Wyoming are expected to have projective growth.
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Enjoy timeless views, ‘New-American cuisine’ at Muskegon’s Lake Bluff Grille
MUSKEGON, MI - Lake Bluff Grille has become a favorite for people to grab a bite to eat and a few specialty drinks while enjoying breathtaking views on Muskegon Lake since opening in June. The restaurant, named after its location on the bluff overlooking Muskegon Lake, is owned by the...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Downtown Holland, yogurt shop host coloring contest
A frozen yogurt shop is partnering with Downtown Holland for a fun activity that the entire family can take part in this holiday season.
go955.com
Community invited to 2nd Annual “December to Remember” event in Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Parks is welcoming the community to Bronson Park on Thursday, December 15 for their “December to Rmember” holiday event. The festivities get underway at 5 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m., offering a variety of free holiday treats and activities. There, guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, and donuts while supplies last under the holiday lights in Bronson Park.
Grand Rapids, Get Ready For More Snow This Week!
After the light dusting of snow this past weekend, I do not know about you but I am sick of snow. NWS Grand Rapids said that roads were wet due to scattered light snow drizzle. As I was driving back from Detroit on Saturday, I was beyond stressed because the...
Search for Ray Tarasiewicz: Friends, family form search party hoping to find missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — The week that Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz went missing, his daughter Amanda McCarty was hoping he would be home in time for Thanksgiving. Now missing for four weeks, Tarasiewicz is yet to be found and McCarty says it hasn't been easy for her or her family.
nowkalamazoo.com
‘Comfort foods so the average guy off the street could enjoy’
The menu at glofoods, which officially opens its doors Tuesday tucked into a strip mall on Westnedge Avenue in Portage, is unlike any previous restaurant in Kalamazoo County. All of the hearty sandwiches, soups, salads, sides, deserts, and more are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any peanuts for those with allergies.
wkzo.com
City of Battle Creek announces holiday-related office closures
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Battle Creek announces the following service changes and office closures:. Thursday, Dec. 15 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. The office is open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of the week.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Holland, Michigan
Holland is, indeed, a fun city to visit! But, of course, the Tulip Time Festival alone would seal the deal for many people. But believe it or not, there’s more to Holland than tulips and festivals. Holland, Michigan, is a diverse community that hosts a variety of entertaining activities. From outdoor festivals to performing arts, Holland strives to offer its guests and residents a unique, fun experience for all ages.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Lottery win means debt-free future for Muskegon Co man
A regular hobby is paying off for one Muskegon County man after matching all 5 Fantasy 5 Jackpot numbers.
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0