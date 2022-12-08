ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Community invited to 2nd Annual “December to Remember” event in Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Parks is welcoming the community to Bronson Park on Thursday, December 15 for their “December to Rmember” holiday event. The festivities get underway at 5 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m., offering a variety of free holiday treats and activities. There, guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, and donuts while supplies last under the holiday lights in Bronson Park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

‘Comfort foods so the average guy off the street could enjoy’

The menu at glofoods, which officially opens its doors Tuesday tucked into a strip mall on Westnedge Avenue in Portage, is unlike any previous restaurant in Kalamazoo County. All of the hearty sandwiches, soups, salads, sides, deserts, and more are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any peanuts for those with allergies.
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

City of Battle Creek announces holiday-related office closures

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Battle Creek announces the following service changes and office closures:. Thursday, Dec. 15 – City Hall will be closed the entire day for staff training, and a holiday gathering. The office is open regular hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the rest of the week.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Holland, Michigan

Holland is, indeed, a fun city to visit! But, of course, the Tulip Time Festival alone would seal the deal for many people. But believe it or not, there’s more to Holland than tulips and festivals. Holland, Michigan, is a diverse community that hosts a variety of entertaining activities. From outdoor festivals to performing arts, Holland strives to offer its guests and residents a unique, fun experience for all ages.
HOLLAND, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy