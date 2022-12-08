ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harry Souttar back in the mix for Stoke after World Cup exploits

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOIoY_0jbzUJw900

Australia defender Harry Souttar could return to action for Stoke when the Sky Bet Championship resumes against Cardiff.

Souttar, who recovered from a long-term knee injury, is back at Clayton Wood following the Socceroos’ exploits at the World Cup where they reached the last 16 and were beaten by Argentina.

Midfielder Nick Powell is training again following a rib problem, but like Souttar may not be rushed back into the starting XI.

Sam Clucas (back) continues his recovery, along with fellow midfielders Josh Laurent (leg) and Gavin Kilkenny (knee).

Cardiff boss Mark Hudson reported no fresh injury concerns for Wales duo Rubin Colwill and Mark Harris after their return from the World Cup.

Forward Callum Robinson and midfielder Callum O’Dowda both took part in friendlies during the international break as they look to work up match fitness.

On-loan Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene is expected to resume training again next week after his hernia issue.

Midfielder Ebou Adams and forward Isaak Davies continue their rehabilitation from knee injuries.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

West Brom substitutes sink Sunderland as Baggies hit back to win

West Brom’s substitutes came up trumps as second-half goals from Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike secured a 2-1 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats claimed a first-half lead when Amad Diallo scored from the penalty spot, but Baggies boss Carlos Corberan made a host of second-half changes, throwing on both Rogic and Dike in an attempt to change things.
newschain

Carlos Corberan hails impact of West Brom substitutes in win over Sunderland

Carlos Corberan was delighted with the impact of his second-half substitutes as they came off the bench to inspire West Brom to a 2-1 win at Sunderland. Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike were introduced midway through the second half at the Stadium of Light, with the Baggies trailing to Amad Diallo’s first-half penalty.
newschain

What former England managers did next after major tournament disappointment

Gareth Southgate is considering his future as England manager after their quarter-final exit at the hands of France at the World Cup. Here, the PA news agency looks back at what his predecessors did after major tournaments. Bobby Robson. The popular former Ipswich manager offered to resign after successive European...
newschain

England-France quarter-final could produce World Cup winner, say fans

England and France fans believe the winner of their quarter-final clash could go on to secure World Cup glory. The Three Lions landed the first blow on Saturday as their supporters beat their French counterparts 7-4 in a match at a windswept Doha Sports Park. Thousands of fans will later...
newschain

Raphael Varane insists France must avoid Morocco ‘trap’ to earn place in final

Raphael Varane insists France will not “fall into the trap” of simply thinking a place in the World Cup final is theirs for the taking. The defending champions are just two victories away from becoming the first side to retain the trophy since Brazil in 1962 after reaching the semi-finals with a hard-fought win over England on Saturday.
newschain

Newcastle and Southampton Carabao Cup ties brought forward due to NHS strikes

Next week’s Carabao Cup ties at Newcastle and Southampton will be played a day earlier than scheduled due to planned strike action by medical services. The Magpies’ fourth-round clash with Premier League rivals Bournemouth at St James’ Park has been moved forward to Tuesday, December 20, while Saints will host League One Lincoln at St Mary’s on the same evening.
newschain

Swansea welcome back four players from World Cup for Norwich clash

Swansea will welcome their four players who went to the World Cup back for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Norwich. Ollie Cooper, Joe Allen and Ben Cabango all went to Qatar with Wales while Olivier Ntcham was in Cameroon’s squad. Michael Obafemi and Harry Darling will be assessed...
newschain

US football writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known football writers in the United States, died early on Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. US media seated near him said Mr Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Iconic Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Argentina gear up for crunch Croatia clash

Argentina and Croatia geared up for their showdown on Tuesday in the first of the semi-finals, while preparations also continued for the France-Morocco clash that follows 24 hours later. Here, the PA news agency looks at how Monday unfolded at the World Cup in Qatar. Scaloni defends his men. Argentina...
The Independent

When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?

England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
newschain

Wikipedia says referee ‘lost his guide dog’ after apparent England fan edits

Wikipedia appears to have been edited by England fans upset by decisions made by referee Wilton Sampaio in the first half of the World Cup quarter-final. The Brazilian referee drew the ire of England supporters after significant decisions in the first half of the game against France, with a possible foul in the build up to the French opener and a possible penalty shout eventually waved away after a lengthy VAR review.
newschain

Liverpool Legends to face Celtic Legends in Anfield charity match next year

Liverpool Legends will take on a Celtic Legends side in a charity match at Anfield next year. The match will take place on Saturday, March 25, will be managed and hosted by LFC Foundation – in association with Forever Reds – and Celtic FC Foundation will provide the opposition.
newschain

He’ll have nation behind him – Harry Kane backed to overcome penalty ‘trauma’

Harry Kane has been backed to overcome any trauma after his World Cup penalty miss. The skipper missed his crucial second spot-kick with seven minutes left as England were knocked out by France on Saturday. A 2-1 quarter-final defeat meant more World Cup heartbreak, with Olivier Giroud grabbing the winner...
newschain

‘Absolutely gutted’ Harry Kane vows to get stronger from World Cup heartbreak

England captain Harry Kane insists he will use their disappointing World Cup exit to be mentally stronger in the future. The Tottenham striker, who had earlier converted from the spot to go level with Wayne Rooney as the country’s leading scorer on 53 goals, missed a late penalty which would have made it 2-2 against France in their quarter-final.
newschain

Last eight and out – More World Cup knockout pain for England

England’s hopes of World Cup glory were dashed by a 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-finals. Since England’s failure to even qualify in 1994, this was the sixth time they have been eliminated in the knockout stages of the competition, with the exception being 2014 when Roy Hodgson’s side failed to get out of Group D.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: England back home as Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence

England landed back in Birmingham on Sunday evening after their 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France. There is no action until Tuesday but, here, the PA news agency looks at how Sunday unfolded at the World Cup. England arrive home. The England squad flew back to the UK on...
newschain

England so good that France clash was like World Cup final – Jurgen Klinsmann

There is more to come from the current England team, according to Jurgen Klinsmann, who believes their clash with France would have not been out of place as the World Cup final. Gareth Southgate’s side lost 2-1 in their quarter-final meeting with Les Bleus at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday...
newschain

Zlatko Dalic says Argentina win would be ‘greatest historical game for Croatia’

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic believes victory over Argentina in their World Cup semi-final would eclipse the win against England at the same stage four years ago. After leading Croatia to the final in Russia, Dalic has steered them into the business end of another World Cup and they face Argentina – Lionel Messi and all – at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy