Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Holden man killed in morning crash ran off road, hit tree

HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) — A Holden man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). State Police said 34-year-old Mark Randall Crayton Jr. died after his pickup truck went into a ditch and hit a tree. The crash happened on LA 1036 at John Barber Road after 8 a.m. Crayton failed to make a left-hand curve before the crash, according to LSP.
HOLDEN, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man injured in shooting on N. Eugene Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A reported shooting on North Eugene Street left one person injured during a Sunday (December 11) night incident, officials say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the shot was fired around 7:15 p.m. and the man who was hit sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs

Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana State Trooper shot and killed a man after a high-speed chase and hit-and-run accidents in Baton Rouge, with an estimated $2.5 million of suspected cocaine found in the man’s vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Expansion coming to Baton Rouge Metro Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A more than $113 million investment by Burrell Aviation into the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and its surrounding communities is projected to create hundreds of permanent jobs. “Over the next two to four years, we are expecting over 1500 jobs,” said founder Daniel Burrell.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Getting Christmas catering? Check out these Baton Rouge restaurants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Looking to save yourself from the trouble and chaos of Christmas holiday cooking this year? Here are a few Baton Rouge area restaurants offering holiday catering. Bergeron’s City Market: This restaurant located on Jefferson Highway is offering holiday Louisiana favorites on its Christmas catering...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, a person was shot shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning. The person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA

