FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Update: Reported crash, resulting congestion on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge has been cleared
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (December 11) night traffic incident on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge reportedly caused area congestion shortly before 9 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a crash occurred earlier in the evening and appears to have been cleared as of 9:07 p.m. The...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Baton Rouge. The accident happened near I-110, just north of Airline Highway at around 4:30 a.m. According to the authorities, a light drizzle was occurring as the DPS car was traveling north on Airline Highway.
brproud.com
Holden man killed in morning crash ran off road, hit tree
HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) — A Holden man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). State Police said 34-year-old Mark Randall Crayton Jr. died after his pickup truck went into a ditch and hit a tree. The crash happened on LA 1036 at John Barber Road after 8 a.m. Crayton failed to make a left-hand curve before the crash, according to LSP.
wbrz.com
Woman found uninjured in car riddled with bullet holes near Mid City South early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found in a car filled with bullet holes on Jefferson Highway early Monday morning. Officials said the woman was in a car near Jefferson Highway at Audubon Avenue. The car reportedly had bullet holes in the doors and its tires were flat. Officials also...
wbrz.com
Car caught fire after pileup crash on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Saturday night
PORT ALLEN - Firefighters had to put out a car fire after several vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-10 Saturday evening. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which shut down the westbound side of the interstate past LA 415 around 6 p.m. No one was seriously hurt.
theadvocate.com
A six-car wreck shuts down I-10 East at Acadian Thruway; Minor injuries reported
Two lanes on Interstate 10 East were closed Saturday afternoon following a six-car pile-up at Acadian Thruway. Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Michael Chustz said one person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. At first, all lanes of I-10 were closed, but as of 3:15 p.m. one lane was...
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of almost hitting deputies while nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was responding to a two-vehicle crash when they were called into action again by an alleged drunk driver. The crash scene was located at Jefferson Hwy. and Bocage Dr. The affidavit states that Brandon Moody, 34, of...
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
brproud.com
Man injured in shooting on N. Eugene Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A reported shooting on North Eugene Street left one person injured during a Sunday (December 11) night incident, officials say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the shot was fired around 7:15 p.m. and the man who was hit sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrz.com
EBRSO Deputies investigating early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Deputies are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery. Authorities say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 A.M. and left one person hurt with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was shot while sitting in a vehicle. This...
Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs
Louisiana State Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting After High-Speed Chase With Vehicle Containing an Estimated $2.5 Million in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana State Trooper shot and killed a man after a high-speed chase and hit-and-run accidents in Baton Rouge, with an estimated $2.5 million of suspected cocaine found in the man’s vehicle.
brproud.com
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
WAFB.com
Expansion coming to Baton Rouge Metro Airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A more than $113 million investment by Burrell Aviation into the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and its surrounding communities is projected to create hundreds of permanent jobs. “Over the next two to four years, we are expecting over 1500 jobs,” said founder Daniel Burrell.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clinton (Clinton, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clinton. The accident happened on LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish, which is north of LA 37 at around 8:30 p.m. Carly Kennison, 44, of Denham Springs was on LA 63 walking in the street while wearing dark-colored clothing.
brproud.com
Crash victim airlifted after tractor-trailer and tractor collide in Pointe Coupee Parish
BLANKS, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4, Louisiana State Police and Livonia Police Department all responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer and tractor collided on US 190 east of LA 976. LSP said, “Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on US 190 prior to...
brproud.com
License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
brproud.com
Getting Christmas catering? Check out these Baton Rouge restaurants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Looking to save yourself from the trouble and chaos of Christmas holiday cooking this year? Here are a few Baton Rouge area restaurants offering holiday catering. Bergeron’s City Market: This restaurant located on Jefferson Highway is offering holiday Louisiana favorites on its Christmas catering...
brproud.com
Shooting at St. Mary Parish courthouse
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a shooting has taken place at the St. Mary Parish courthouse Monday morning. According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, a person was shot shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning. The person was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
