Mecklenburg County, NC

WCNC

Davidson College asking for help finding missing student

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College is asking for the public's help in finding a missing student. Aedan Somers was last seen Saturday evening, wearing a faded blue T-shirt and green shorts or pants. Somers is a member of the class of 2023, and is a former member of the...
DAVIDSON, NC
WCNC

BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today

Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits is looking to do more good

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte after being hit by vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in east Charlotte after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle on East Independence Blvd near Frank Bailey Drive. Medic responded to the scene around 8 p.m. The person was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bossip

Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’

Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Police investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead late Saturday night. Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired call along Tom Hunter Road, just off of North Tryon Street. Medic previously said they were canceled from a scene that was reported there earlier in the evening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
CRAMERTON, NC
WCNC

Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fallen Mount Holly officer memorialized with statue

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The community in Gaston County is keeping the memory alive of a fallen officer who was killed in the line of duty two years ago. Tyler Herndon, a Mount Holly Police Officer, was killed after he was shot during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Dec. 11, 2020.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WCNC

Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
