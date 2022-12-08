Read full article on original website
Davidson College asking for help finding missing student
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College is asking for the public's help in finding a missing student. Aedan Somers was last seen Saturday evening, wearing a faded blue T-shirt and green shorts or pants. Somers is a member of the class of 2023, and is a former member of the...
Prestigious Bellwether College Constortium nominates South Piedmont Community College for Bellwether Award in two categories
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — South Piedmont Community College (SPCC) has been selected as a Top 10 finalist for the 2023 Bellwether Award. This is the second year in a row that SPCC has earned recognition as a Bellwether Award finalist. The Bellwether Award, a prestigious national award given to...
Charlotte City Council will vote on a new CATS mobile video system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) says mobile security video is a key part of insurance and resolving legal claims imposed against the city. On Monday, Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on a new video security system for CATS. The decision will come after...
BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
NC House Select Committee recommends a change to the school calendar law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina House Select Committee is recommending the General Assembly change a state law forcing districts to start school the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. It’s been a hot topic in the Charlotte...
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits is looking to do more good
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
1 person dies in east Charlotte after being hit by vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in east Charlotte after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle on East Independence Blvd near Frank Bailey Drive. Medic responded to the scene around 8 p.m. The person was...
CMS school board takes on a new landscape with the 'fresh five' board members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a historic school board race, 5 new people will sit on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools school board, the second-largest school district in North Carolina. The five new board members join the one incumbent who narrowly kept her seat as well as the three at-large members. In...
High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
Camp North End to serve as startup veterinary provider company headquarters
CHARLOTTE — A startup veterinary provider, called Petfolk, has picked Camp North End as its company headquarters. Petfolk is a veterinary care provider for dogs and cats, with both in-person and virtual options for patients. Camp North End has a 2,400-square-foot space the provider will be moving into. The...
'You don't want to encourage people' | As families push to expand drug overdose reporting protections, an NC lawmaker shares reservations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Good Samaritan Law in North Carolina provides legal protections for people calling 911 to report an overdose. However, hundreds of families and faith leaders say this state version falls short. Overdoses are spiking in North Carolina – the latest data from the state Department of...
Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’
Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
Police investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead late Saturday night. Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shots fired call along Tom Hunter Road, just off of North Tryon Street. Medic previously said they were canceled from a scene that was reported there earlier in the evening.
Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager
CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
Night Vision issues are real and impact more people than you may realize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to Night Vision, ,many people deal with this common issue. The main concern or complaint being, unable to see well at night. On Monday, Dr. Joshua Rheinbolt, a CEENTA ophthalmologist and cataract surgeon in their Concord office, joined Charlotte Today to share more information.
Fallen Mount Holly officer memorialized with statue
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The community in Gaston County is keeping the memory alive of a fallen officer who was killed in the line of duty two years ago. Tyler Herndon, a Mount Holly Police Officer, was killed after he was shot during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Dec. 11, 2020.
Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
California-based pasta company relocating to Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A California food manufacturer is relocating to Catawba County and bringing jobs in the process. Pasta Piccinini is currently based in Pasadena, California, but the company purchased property in Newton, North Carolina for the move. Pasta Piccinini produces several specialty pasta products, including fresh-filled pasta,...
