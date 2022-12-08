The Texas Department of Transportation is pushing its completion date for the Hwy. 105 project to 2023 due to material shortages. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) The wrap-up date for the Texas Department of Transportation Hwy. 105 project from FM 2854 to I-45 has been delayed to December 2023. Emily Black, a public information officer with TxDOT, said in a Dec. 7 email the project experienced cement shortages that led to construction delays and increased the cost of the project. Black said there was also a design change by the city of Montgomery that contributed to the delay. According to previous reporting, the contractor has experienced material shortages since Aug. 9. The original completion date was June 2023, but according to Black, the date has been changed to December 2023.

MONTGOMERY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO