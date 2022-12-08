Read full article on original website
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES
Topics of importance during the upcoming legislative session beginning next month will be discussed today (Monday) by the Brenham School Board. Trustees will go through the Education Service Center (ESC) Region VI superintendents’ list of legislative priorities. The board will also consider approval of requests for proposals (RFPs) for...
BLINN COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET TUESDAY
The Blinn College Board of Trustees have scheduled their regular monthly meeting for Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items, Vice Chancellor of Student Services Dr. Becky McBride will present the Institutional Enrollment Report for the Fall 2022 Semester. Vice Chancellor of Business and Finance Richard Cervantes is scheduled to present...
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON SCHOOL FIRST RATING
The Burton School Board will convene its regular monthly meeting this (Monday) evening. Trustees will hold a public hearing on the annual School FIRST rating, going over the district’s financial integrity rating. Several reports are on the agenda, including an update on the facilities bond project and reports from...
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court will have several items to discuss during their next meeting on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners will be voting on recommendations for the distribution of Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant funding for Spring 2023. Fund recipients include the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce for the Art Walk and their Wine & Chocolate Tasting, the Chappell Hill Historical Society for the Bluebonnet Festival, Unity Theater for the 2022-2023 season, and Washington on the Brazos for Texas Independence Day.
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT, UPTOWN SWIRL
The next installment of a local leadership series and a wine stroll in downtown Brenham will be tomorrow’s (Tuesday) topics of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Pastor Tim Webb, founder of the Texas Leadership Summit, will speak about the summit’s series of four pillar events in 2023 and the first one, focusing on business, scheduled for January 21st.
WASHINGTON CO. TO AMEND JAIL GENERATOR CONTRACT
Washington County will adjust its contract for a generator at the county jail in order to secure a lower-power unit for less money. At a workshop this (Friday) afternoon, commissioners came to a consensus on changing out the 750 kW diesel generator initially agreed to in the contract with W-Industries with a 400 kW dual-fuel generator, primarily powered by natural gas with a propane backup.
EBONY CLUB GIFTS $25,000 TO ESTABLISH NEW ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP AT BLINN
The Ebony Club recently continued more than 50 years of service to Blinn College with a $25,000 gift to the Blinn College Foundation to establish a new endowed scholarship. Funds for the scholarship were raised through donations from Ebony Club members. Established in 1971, the Ebony Club was created to...
CASA FOR KIDS HOSTING ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE DRAWING
CASA for Kids of South Central Texas is excited to announce their annual Playhouse Drawing, which is entitled, “Gnome for the Holidays.”. This year’s prize is a Victorian-style playhouse, complete with an indoor play kitchen. The playhouse was featured in this year’s Downtown Brenham Christmas Stroll Parade, and...
BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS TEAM UP TO AUTHOR A NEW BOOK
37 students from Mr. Ben Lewis’ class at Brenham Middle School have teamed up for a new book that they authored together. The book is called “The American Experience: Volume 3.”. Students were given the assignment of interviewing an immigrant to the United States, a veteran of the...
FAITH MISSION SMART-CARE KIDS HAVE CHRISTMAS PARTY AT BRENHAM AIRPORT
Children in Faith Mission’s SMART-CARE program had a once-in-a-lifetime experience on Saturday at the program’s annual Christmas Party. The kids got to visit the Brenham Municipal Airport, where the Westside Airmen’s Group of Houston taught them about aviation and let them step onto private planes. In addition,...
Hwy. 105 completion date now December 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is pushing its completion date for the Hwy. 105 project to 2023 due to material shortages. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) The wrap-up date for the Texas Department of Transportation Hwy. 105 project from FM 2854 to I-45 has been delayed to December 2023. Emily Black, a public information officer with TxDOT, said in a Dec. 7 email the project experienced cement shortages that led to construction delays and increased the cost of the project. Black said there was also a design change by the city of Montgomery that contributed to the delay. According to previous reporting, the contractor has experienced material shortages since Aug. 9. The original completion date was June 2023, but according to Black, the date has been changed to December 2023.
ABUSE OF 911 SERVICE LANDS ONE IN JAIL
Abuse of the 911 Emergency number got one person arrested Saturday night. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:05, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 800 block of Glenn Drive in reference to a possible medical call. Upon arrival, Cpl. Perez met with James Earl Dixon Jr, 24 of Brenham, and was able to determine that Dixon was under the influence of alcohol and had placed the 911 call in question with no emergency. Dixon was warned by Cpl. Perez of making non-emergency calls to 911. Then at 11:40, Dixon made two further non-emergency calls to Communications and Cpl. Perez responded and took him into custody for Silent or Abusive Call or Electronic Communication to a 911 Service.
3 claiming to be defunct church's pastors plead guilty of getting fraudulent loans, prosecutors say
One of the three co-conspirators who pleaded guilty in this case called a bank "Minions of Satan," on the church's website after not approving a fraudulent loan in time.
TICKETS ON SALE FOR BRENHAM FOOTBALL BANQUET ON JANUARY 8
Tickets have gone on sale for the Brenham High School Football Banquet. The Banquet is going to be held on Sunday, January 8th, at 5pm at the Fireman’s Training Center. Football players, managers, and student athletic trainers will eat for free. Parents and visitors will have to purchase a meal ticket. The cost is $15 each.
PANOLA HANDS BLINN MEN FIRST CONFERENCE LOSS 58-54
The Blinn College men's basketball team fell to Panola College 58-54 in a Region XIV matchup Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The setback was the Buccaneers' first in conference play this season. Blinn is now 8-5 overall and 3-1 in Region XIV. The Bucs trailed 57-54 in...
Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student
A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville
A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
Mustangs top Rattlers in Day 3 of Mike Dacus Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville used a strong second quarter to top Navasota 52-33 in the Mike Dacus Classic in Navasota.
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
Mother and Son-Owned Bakery to Get First Storefront
Miya’s Munchies is set to open in Magnolia in early 2023.
