Read full article on original website
Related
10 low-impact no-jump exercises for an apartment-friendly full-body workout
Get fit in the downstairs neighbour-friendly way this Christmas
Can You Naturally Delay Your Menstrual Cycle?
There comes a time when you don't want your menstrual cycle interfering with your life. There are some natural remedies to delay your period, but do they work?
A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
Should I take creatine or protein? Creatine can boost athletic performance but protein is better to maintain muscle mass and lose weight
Creatine and protein are useful supplements for improving athletic performance, building muscle, and supporting recovery. Here's how they compare.
Food Network
Should You Take Diabetes Drug Ozempic for Weight Loss?
Off-label use of the popular diabetes drug Ozempic has led to a social media boom of people seeking this drug to help them lose weight. The massive appeal has triggered a shortage of the drug. Here’s what you need to know before you consider taking it. What Is Ozempic?
studyfinds.org
Adding 15 minutes of yoga to exercise routine gives heart health an even more powerful boost
PHILADELPHIA — Adding yoga to a regular exercise routine can reduce your risk of developing heart disease, according to new research. The study reveals that the discipline, which originated in ancient India, is much more than just muscle stretching. Researchers in Canada found that yoga can lower blood pressure, resting heart rate, and improve a person’s 10-year cardiovascular risk.
Medical News Today
Diet tips to improve insulin resistance
Insulin is a hormone that helps the body absorb glucose and keeps blood sugar levels balanced. Insulin resistance makes it harder for the body’s cells to take in glucose. However, some dietary measures can improve insulin resistance. Insulin resistance occurs when the cells in the body cannot use insulin...
MedicalXpress
Hearts and bodies change with age, heart disease treatments may need to change, too
For people ages 75 and older, age-related changes in general health and in the heart and blood vessels require consideration and likely modifications in how heart attacks and heart disease are treated, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
boxrox.com
Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?
When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...
boxrox.com
Fully Explained Intermittent Fasting For Weight Loss
Looking to lose weight and shed fat from your body? How about trying intermittent fasting for weight loss? Here is all you need to know about this eating pattern. Although there are many variables when it comes to building muscle and losing weight, such as which exercises to do, for how long, sleep and cold therapy, one thing trumps it all and everyone agrees on: to lose weight, you need to eat fewer calories than you spend.
Build leg muscles with this bodyweight home workout in just 15 minutes
Improve lower body definition with this fast-paced and quick bodyweight workout
This Is How Long You Should Stretch After Any Workout
Stretching is an important part of any workout and assists with mobility, flexibility, and muscle soreness. Here's how long you should stretch after a workout.
MedicalXpress
To stop spread of cancer, researchers target two signaling switches that trigger new blood vessel growth
Hitting two targets at the same time may be the key to stopping the spread of aggressive cancers, according to new research from the University of East Anglia and the Quadram Institute. Researchers have found that tumor growth in mice could be stopped by simultaneously targeting two signaling switches that...
MedicalXpress
Novel wearable belt with sensors accurately monitors heart failure 24/7
There are about 64 million cases of heart failure worldwide. According to the American Heart Association, 6.2 million adults in the United States have heart failure and that number is estimated to increase to 8 million by 2030. Heart failure is a progressive clinical syndrome characterized by a structural abnormality of the heart, in which the heart is unable to pump sufficient blood to meet the body's requirements.
MedicalXpress
Blood clotting research holds hope for sepsis
Researchers from the University of Birmingham, UK, who identified a novel mechanism for platelet activation in pathogenic blood clotting (thrombosis) are now turning their attention to sepsis. Identified by Associate Professor Julie Rayes and Dr. Martina Colicchia from the Birmingham Platelet Group, and described in a recent paper in Blood,...
MedicalXpress
Patients with depression less likely to follow critical medication plan following heart procedure
Patients diagnosed with depression were less likely to adhere to essential medical therapies following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) than those without depression, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. By reviewing claims data, researchers evaluated the connection...
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified mice pave the way for customized medicine in a rare disease
An international research team led by Dr. Ana Guadaño at the Alberto Sols Biomedical Research Institute (IIBM, a combined CSIC-UAM center) and involving the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), used CRISPR gene editing techniques to incorporate into mice a mutation of the MCT8 protein responsible for transporting thyroid hormones to the interior of the cell.
MedicalXpress
Are 'natural' skin products irritating your skin?
Sensitive skin is a pain—sometimes literally—and for skin allergy sufferers, contact with an allergen causes an itchy red rash that may last for weeks. Common skin care products such as soaps, serums and lotions (often what we hope will soothe painful skin) can trigger or worsen the irritation.
MedicalXpress
Pilot study finds computer vision technology effective at determining proper mask wearing in a hospital setting
In early 2020, before COVID-19 vaccines and effective treatments were widely available, universal mask wearing was a central strategy for preventing the transmission of COVID-19. But hospitals and other settings with mask mandates faced a challenge. Reminding patients, visitors and employees to wear masks needed to be done manually, which was time consuming and labor intensive.
MedicalXpress
Women are 50–75% more likely to have adverse drug reactions—a new mouse study finally helps explain why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such "pre-clinical" research on males apply to females too.
Comments / 0