COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT, UPTOWN SWIRL
The next installment of a local leadership series and a wine stroll in downtown Brenham will be tomorrow’s (Tuesday) topics of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Pastor Tim Webb, founder of the Texas Leadership Summit, will speak about the summit’s series of four pillar events in 2023 and the first one, focusing on business, scheduled for January 21st.
CASA FOR KIDS HOSTING ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE DRAWING
CASA for Kids of South Central Texas is excited to announce their annual Playhouse Drawing, which is entitled, “Gnome for the Holidays.”. This year’s prize is a Victorian-style playhouse, complete with an indoor play kitchen. The playhouse was featured in this year’s Downtown Brenham Christmas Stroll Parade, and...
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
TICKETS ON SALE FOR BRENHAM FOOTBALL BANQUET ON JANUARY 8
Tickets have gone on sale for the Brenham High School Football Banquet. The Banquet is going to be held on Sunday, January 8th, at 5pm at the Fireman’s Training Center. Football players, managers, and student athletic trainers will eat for free. Parents and visitors will have to purchase a meal ticket. The cost is $15 each.
Mustangs top Rattlers in Day 3 of Mike Dacus Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville used a strong second quarter to top Navasota 52-33 in the Mike Dacus Classic in Navasota.
Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign
AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
Weekend cold front drops several inches of rain over the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near 15-day stretch of dry weather, a weak cold front sparked noisy thunderstorms Saturday night through the very early hours of Sunday morning. At times, the rain was heavy enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issued Flood Advisories across parts of the Central and Southern Brazos Valley.
Cuero falls in semis for second straight year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES
Topics of importance during the upcoming legislative session beginning next month will be discussed today (Monday) by the Brenham School Board. Trustees will go through the Education Service Center (ESC) Region VI superintendents’ list of legislative priorities. The board will also consider approval of requests for proposals (RFPs) for...
PANOLA HANDS BLINN MEN FIRST CONFERENCE LOSS 58-54
The Blinn College men's basketball team fell to Panola College 58-54 in a Region XIV matchup Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The setback was the Buccaneers' first in conference play this season. Blinn is now 8-5 overall and 3-1 in Region XIV. The Bucs trailed 57-54 in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court will have several items to discuss during their next meeting on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners will be voting on recommendations for the distribution of Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant funding for Spring 2023. Fund recipients include the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce for the Art Walk and their Wine & Chocolate Tasting, the Chappell Hill Historical Society for the Bluebonnet Festival, Unity Theater for the 2022-2023 season, and Washington on the Brazos for Texas Independence Day.
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
At least 20 states don't require front license plates, according to AutoList.
BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS TEAM UP TO AUTHOR A NEW BOOK
37 students from Mr. Ben Lewis’ class at Brenham Middle School have teamed up for a new book that they authored together. The book is called “The American Experience: Volume 3.”. Students were given the assignment of interviewing an immigrant to the United States, a veteran of the...
BLINN COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET TUESDAY
The Blinn College Board of Trustees have scheduled their regular monthly meeting for Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items, Vice Chancellor of Student Services Dr. Becky McBride will present the Institutional Enrollment Report for the Fall 2022 Semester. Vice Chancellor of Business and Finance Richard Cervantes is scheduled to present...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville
A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
FOOD FOR FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE COLLECTS OVER $230,000
Community members around the Brazos Valley came together to provide a helping hand on Wednesday during the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive, supporting the Brazos Valley Food Bank. According to Brazos Valley Food Bank board member Carl Prihoda, combined totals from the food drive are calculated at over 175,000...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four fantastic steakhouses in Texas that have really good online reviews and are highly praised for their food.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
