The Washington County Commissioners Court will have several items to discuss during their next meeting on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners will be voting on recommendations for the distribution of Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant funding for Spring 2023. Fund recipients include the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce for the Art Walk and their Wine & Chocolate Tasting, the Chappell Hill Historical Society for the Bluebonnet Festival, Unity Theater for the 2022-2023 season, and Washington on the Brazos for Texas Independence Day.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO