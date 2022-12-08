Read full article on original website
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT, UPTOWN SWIRL
The next installment of a local leadership series and a wine stroll in downtown Brenham will be tomorrow’s (Tuesday) topics of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Pastor Tim Webb, founder of the Texas Leadership Summit, will speak about the summit’s series of four pillar events in 2023 and the first one, focusing on business, scheduled for January 21st.
CASA FOR KIDS HOSTING ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE DRAWING
CASA for Kids of South Central Texas is excited to announce their annual Playhouse Drawing, which is entitled, “Gnome for the Holidays.”. This year’s prize is a Victorian-style playhouse, complete with an indoor play kitchen. The playhouse was featured in this year’s Downtown Brenham Christmas Stroll Parade, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court will have several items to discuss during their next meeting on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners will be voting on recommendations for the distribution of Hotel Occupancy Tax Grant funding for Spring 2023. Fund recipients include the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce for the Art Walk and their Wine & Chocolate Tasting, the Chappell Hill Historical Society for the Bluebonnet Festival, Unity Theater for the 2022-2023 season, and Washington on the Brazos for Texas Independence Day.
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES
Topics of importance during the upcoming legislative session beginning next month will be discussed today (Monday) by the Brenham School Board. Trustees will go through the Education Service Center (ESC) Region VI superintendents’ list of legislative priorities. The board will also consider approval of requests for proposals (RFPs) for...
BLINN COLLEGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET TUESDAY
The Blinn College Board of Trustees have scheduled their regular monthly meeting for Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items, Vice Chancellor of Student Services Dr. Becky McBride will present the Institutional Enrollment Report for the Fall 2022 Semester. Vice Chancellor of Business and Finance Richard Cervantes is scheduled to present...
Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON SCHOOL FIRST RATING
The Burton School Board will convene its regular monthly meeting this (Monday) evening. Trustees will hold a public hearing on the annual School FIRST rating, going over the district’s financial integrity rating. Several reports are on the agenda, including an update on the facilities bond project and reports from...
BRENHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS TEAM UP TO AUTHOR A NEW BOOK
37 students from Mr. Ben Lewis’ class at Brenham Middle School have teamed up for a new book that they authored together. The book is called “The American Experience: Volume 3.”. Students were given the assignment of interviewing an immigrant to the United States, a veteran of the...
Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society steps down
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announces that its Executive Director, Jennifer Young, is stepping down from the role she's held since 2021. Young played a major role in assisting Aggieland Humane through the COVID-19 pandemic as the facility saw a rise in pet adoptions. Additionally, Young...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 BANK WATCH INITIATIE YIELDS WOULD BE BANK JUGGER
With “bank jugging” and vehicle break-ins being an ongoing issue, Constable “Rowdy” Hayden initiated a Bank Watch Initiative to identify suspects involved and ultimately prevent these crimes from occurring in our area. On December 8…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-bank-watch-initiatie-yields-would-be-bank-jugger/
TICKETS ON SALE FOR BRENHAM FOOTBALL BANQUET ON JANUARY 8
Tickets have gone on sale for the Brenham High School Football Banquet. The Banquet is going to be held on Sunday, January 8th, at 5pm at the Fireman’s Training Center. Football players, managers, and student athletic trainers will eat for free. Parents and visitors will have to purchase a meal ticket. The cost is $15 each.
Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
Centerville firefighter beats odds and walks across graduation stage at SHSU
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After losing a leg in the line of duty, Centerville volunteer firefighter Colton Adams walked across the stage Friday in Huntsville to accept his diploma from Sam Houston State University. Adams graduated with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in general business. He calls...
Hwy. 105 completion date now December 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is pushing its completion date for the Hwy. 105 project to 2023 due to material shortages. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) The wrap-up date for the Texas Department of Transportation Hwy. 105 project from FM 2854 to I-45 has been delayed to December 2023. Emily Black, a public information officer with TxDOT, said in a Dec. 7 email the project experienced cement shortages that led to construction delays and increased the cost of the project. Black said there was also a design change by the city of Montgomery that contributed to the delay. According to previous reporting, the contractor has experienced material shortages since Aug. 9. The original completion date was June 2023, but according to Black, the date has been changed to December 2023.
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
Texas pastors plead guilty to defrauding banks for loans, COVID aid
The three clergy members of Jesus Survives Ministries admitted to falsifying documents to obtain loans.
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville
A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
College Station Police Department Update on WTAW
Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
2 killed in violent head-on crash in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The rain may be partly to blame for a deadly crash in Montogomery County, according to officials. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Highway 105 near Walker Road. Fire officials said they had to close down 105 for several hours after a…
