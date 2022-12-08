Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death across the globe, according to a new "almanac"-style special issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). The issue looks at 18 specific cardiovascular conditions and 15 risk factors across 21 global regions to provide a broad view of the global burden of cardiovascular disease. While CVD rates are high globally, Central Asia and Eastern Europe were estimated to have the highest rates of CVD mortality. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, dietary risks and air pollution were the leading causes of CVD worldwide.

2 HOURS AGO