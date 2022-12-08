Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
To stop spread of cancer, researchers target two signaling switches that trigger new blood vessel growth
Hitting two targets at the same time may be the key to stopping the spread of aggressive cancers, according to new research from the University of East Anglia and the Quadram Institute. Researchers have found that tumor growth in mice could be stopped by simultaneously targeting two signaling switches that...
MedicalXpress
Study: Risk of cancer doubles for people with 'skewed' blood cells
A study led by King's and published in eLife today has shed new light on how a process called skewed X chromosome inactivation (XCI-skew) is linked to developing chronic disease. Humans typically have two sex chromosomes, either XX or XY. However, because the X chromosome has so many more genes...
MedicalXpress
Possible therapeutic approach to fight incurable blood cancer
Multiple myeloma (MM) is the second most common type of blood cancer. It attacks the plasma cells in the blood. A team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now discovered a mechanism which provides indications of when and why these cells become aggressive. The team is still conducting...
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress
Patients and doctors agree on treatment goals only half the time, says study of patients with neuroendocrine tumors
New research from cancer research and treatment organization City of Hope in the December 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds that only 30% of patients with advanced neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) say their top goal for treatment is living longer. The remaining patients selected other single...
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Blood clotting research holds hope for sepsis
Researchers from the University of Birmingham, UK, who identified a novel mechanism for platelet activation in pathogenic blood clotting (thrombosis) are now turning their attention to sepsis. Identified by Associate Professor Julie Rayes and Dr. Martina Colicchia from the Birmingham Platelet Group, and described in a recent paper in Blood,...
MedicalXpress
Three-drug combination therapy effective in patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia, trial shows
A three-drug combination that sent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) into deep remission in a broad group of patients in a clinical trial is highly effective in patients with high-risk forms of the disease, a new, phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The initial cohort of...
MedicalXpress
Hearts and bodies change with age, heart disease treatments may need to change, too
For people ages 75 and older, age-related changes in general health and in the heart and blood vessels require consideration and likely modifications in how heart attacks and heart disease are treated, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Novel wearable belt with sensors accurately monitors heart failure 24/7
There are about 64 million cases of heart failure worldwide. According to the American Heart Association, 6.2 million adults in the United States have heart failure and that number is estimated to increase to 8 million by 2030. Heart failure is a progressive clinical syndrome characterized by a structural abnormality of the heart, in which the heart is unable to pump sufficient blood to meet the body's requirements.
ajmc.com
Risk Prediction Model Effective in Determining CKD Risk in Patients With Diabetes
Patients with type 2 diabetes can determine their risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) by using a risk prediction model. A study published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism found that a risk prediction model developed in a separate study was able to predict the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in participants from Germany and Austria with type 2 diabetes.
MedicalXpress
SABCS: Updated analysis confirms endocrine therapy effective with/without chemo
For patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, node-negative early breast cancer (EBC) with a 21-gene recurrence score (RS) of 11 to 25, adjuvant endocrine therapy (ET) is noninferior to chemotherapy plus ET (CET) during follow-up exceeding 10 years, according to a study presented at the annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held from Dec. 6 to 10 in San Antonio.
MedicalXpress
Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer
A new research paper was published in Genes & Cancer entitled "Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer." Cervical cancer (CC) is one of the most common cancers in women. Recent advances in screening and vaccination against the papilloma virus (HPV) have increased protection against CC. However, there is no effective diagnostic biomarker and treatment approach during the course of the disease.
MedicalXpress
New report tracks latest trends in global cardiovascular health
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death across the globe, according to a new "almanac"-style special issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). The issue looks at 18 specific cardiovascular conditions and 15 risk factors across 21 global regions to provide a broad view of the global burden of cardiovascular disease. While CVD rates are high globally, Central Asia and Eastern Europe were estimated to have the highest rates of CVD mortality. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, dietary risks and air pollution were the leading causes of CVD worldwide.
MedicalXpress
Could insulin come in a pill? How a molecule that mimics insulin may advance diabetes research
WEHI researchers in Melbourne have answered a 100-year-old question in diabetes research: can a molecule different to insulin have the same effect? The findings provide important insights for the future development of an oral insulin pill. The research team has visualized how a non-insulin molecule can mimic the role of...
MedicalXpress
Patients with depression less likely to follow critical medication plan following heart procedure
Patients diagnosed with depression were less likely to adhere to essential medical therapies following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) than those without depression, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. By reviewing claims data, researchers evaluated the connection...
MedicalXpress
Women are 50–75% more likely to have adverse drug reactions—a new mouse study finally helps explain why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such "pre-clinical" research on males apply to females too.
Healthline
Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?
High blood pressure is not considered a type of heart disease, but it does play a major role in the development of heart disease. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is one of the biggest risk factors someone can have for developing heart disease. High blood pressure can also lead...
