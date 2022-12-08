Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham to miss rest of season with shin surgery
Cade Cunningham’s second NBA season is over. The No. 1-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will undergo surgery on his left shin and miss the remainder of the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Pistons star expected to be ready for training camp ahead of next season, per the report. The 21-year-old Cunningham played just 12 games this season, and has been sidelined since Nov. 9. He attempted to rest and rehab his injured shin after dealing with pain since the preseason, and was evaluating his options to potentially avoid surgery. At the time, the team labeled the injury left shin soreness, but the prognosis has seemingly grown worse or he’s not responded as hoped. Injuries also plagued Cunningham’s rookie season, limiting him to just 64 games played. He averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists, and this year had raised those marks to 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists before being shut down. A standout freshman season at Oklahoma State, recording 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, launched him to the top pick in his draft. The Pistons currently sit dead last in the Eastern conference at 7-22.
Brewers' Joel Payamps: Dealt to Brewers
The Brewers acquired Payamps from Oakland on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Monday's trade also involved Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, among other components. Payamps was an effective reliever in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA and 41:16 K:BB in 55.2 innings between Kansas City and Oakland. He figures to handle low-leverage work in the Brewers' bullpen in 2023.
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
Stephen Curry leaves LeBron James off his all-time starting five, takes Magic Johnson as backcourt partner
Stephen Curry was just named Sports Illustrated's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year, and during his conversation with SI he was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup. There was one stipulation: Curry had to include himself, which isn't really a stretch as it is getting harder and harder to make a case for anyone else as the greatest point guard ever.
Texas suspends Chris Beard as men's basketball head coach following assault arrest
The University of Texas announced they have suspended men's basketball head coach Chris Beard following his assault arrest on Monday morning.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out Saturday
Doncic will not play in Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a right quadricep strain. The Mavericks will opt to err on the side of caution with Doncic on the second night of a back-to-back set that included travel. In his absence, the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway all figure to see increased roles. Also, Kemba Walker may be in line to make his debut with the team. Doncic's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal
The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. There are likely more players involved in the deal, and those details figure to come out in the near future. Pina appeared in only five games with Atlanta in 2022 before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. If healthy, the catcher who hit 13 home runs in 2021-albeit with a .293 OBP-figures to get a fair amount playing time behind the plate in Oakland.
Sean Murphy trade: Braves acquire catcher from Athletics in offseason blockbuster, per report
The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, according to ESPN. Murphy, 28, is one of the top overall backstops in baseball thanks to an above-average stick and a good glove. Since 2020, he's amassed a .235/.326/.422 slash line (113 OPS+) while averaging 14 home runs and providing top-notch defense. To wit, Murphy ranked in the 86th percentile in framing runs last season, according to Statcast's data. It's worth wondering if there's some additional offensive upside to unlock here, too, seeing as how he set a new career-high in maximum exit velocity last season, ranking in the 94th percentile.
Warriors' Stephen Curry, Serena Williams among celebrities named in Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT lawsuit
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and tennis legend Serena Williams are among the celebrities named in a class-action lawsuit against the creators of the NFT company Bored Ape Yacht Club. The complaint filed earlier this week in California alleges that celebrity endorsement artificially increased the interest and value of the BAYC NFTs and Yuga Labs' Apecoin crypto tokens, which resulted in "staggering losses" for buyers.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Fully practices Monday
Markkanen (illness) fully participated in Monday's practice session, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen has missed the last three games due to a non-COVID illness but appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pelicans. It's unclear whether he'll face any minutes restriction if he's able to suit up against New Orleans.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: 30-point effort Saturday
Murray chipped in 30 points (13-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Murray dropped at least 30 points for just the second time this season, powering the Nuggets to victory. After a few inefficient performances, it was nice to see the shots dropping for Murray. He has been a fringe top-60 player over the past month, a range he should be able to occupy moving forward. Interestingly, he is averaging 6.0 assists over that same period, an element of his game that could vault him into the top 50 quite easily.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Remains out
Markkanen (illness) will sit out Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen will miss a third consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness which should allow for Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler to remain in the starting lineup. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Tuesday against New Orleans.
In LA clash, Fresno State eyes 10 wins vs. Washington State
Fresno State has delivered a fantastic season, particularly with the way the past couple of months have gone. Now it’s
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR
The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Sets Jets rookie record in loss
Wilson caught six of seven targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Wilson eclipsed Keyshawn Johnson's Jets rookie record of 844 receiving yards by raising his season total to 868. That total includes 335 yards in three games since Mike White took over under center for New York. White suffered a rib injury and was sent to the hospital as a precaution after finishing the game, but if the quarterback's available in Week 15 against the defensively challenged Lions, Wilson would be well-positioned to add to his recent success.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday
Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
Giants' David Sills: Back on inactive list
Sills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After he was a healthy inactive for three consecutive games, Sills dressed for the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders a week ago, but he played just one snap during that contest. He now finds himself back in street clothes Sunday while the Giants keep five other wideouts (Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson) active ahead of him.
Eames’ wrestling career concludes at Brockport
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads wrestling standout has called it a collegiate career. Chris Eames, a graduate student wrestler for SUNY Brockport, suffered a torn ACL and meniscus along with a bruised bone. The injury has sidelined Eames for the rest of the season with surgery necessary to repair him. In his final year […]
