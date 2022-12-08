ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marc Malkin
 4 days ago
Michelle Yeoh has joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu’s “ Wicked ” movies, Variety can exclusively reveal.

The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University.

Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

“Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch.

“We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one ‘Wicked’ movie but two,” Chu wrote in a statement when the studio announced the adaptation would come in two parts. “With more space, we can tell the story of ‘Wicked’ as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters.”

Variety also exclusively reported that “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater, who scored a Tony nomination for “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” will take on the role of Boq.

Jeff Goldblum continues to be in talks to play the Wizard, but a final deal has not been signed, according to sources.

While walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s new “Pinocchio” in September, Erivo shared what it’s been like working with Grande.

“I love her, truly,” the Tony winner gushed. “She is funny and unbelievably talented and unbelievably sweet and truly working hard. We’re both working really hard together. I’m excited for both of us.”

Reps for Yeoh and Universal did not comment.

