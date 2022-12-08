Stand-in captain KL Rahul was irked by a reporter’s question on Virat Kohli ahead of India’s first Test against Bangladesh, which begins in Chattogram on Wednesday. Though Virat Kohli has already scored two centuries in international cricket this year and has shown glimpses of his old dominant self, questions regarding his form remain. In September, […] The post KL Rahul shuts down journalist over demeaning Virat Kohli question appeared first on ClutchPoints.

5 HOURS AGO