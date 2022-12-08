ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Rookie Frederick County Firefighter Killed In Three-Alarm Blaze While Volunteering In PA

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eGBI_0jbzRuuD00
Zachary Paris Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire & Rescue

Officials confirmed that a first-year firefighter in Maryland died in the line of duty while volunteering for his hometown department in New Tripoli in Pennsylvania.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that firefighter Zachary Paris died overnight from injuries sustained while operating with his volunteer company battling a three-alarm house fire in West Penn Township.

Authorities say that Paris and another New Tripoli firefighter were killed battling the blaze in West Brunswick Township in Schuylkill County. A third person was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.

Paris and the firefighter were both pronounced dead in St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners campus in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night, officials said.

Paris, 36, joined the Frederick County Fire & Rescue family on Feb. 28 as part of Recruit Class 32, graduating from the fire academy on Saturday, Sept. 10., when he was assigned to the Green Valley Fire Station as a member of the agency’s C Shift.

“There are no words to describe the sadness myself and the members of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services are feeling today. Not only was Zach someone who was living out his dream of becoming a career firefighter, but he was also living out his dream as a family man”, Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe said.

“We often take for granted that firefighters not only serve members of the community where they work, but many also selflessly contribute to the communities where they live.”

Paris is survived by his wife, two daughters, sister, and parents.

 “Losing another one of our brothers, especially this time of year, is heartbreaking”, International Association of Firefighters Local 3666 President Stephen Jones added. “We stand ready to support his wife and children during this tragic time.”

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Fire Marshals Investigating Deadly Blaze At Westminster Bike Shop That Killed Owner: Officials

Authorities say that one person was killed in Maryland when an early-morning fire broke out at a popular bike shop in Carroll County on Monday morning. Bradley White, 55, the owner of White’s Bicycles on West Main Street in Westminster was pronounced dead on Monday, Dec. 12, when a fire broke out at his business and spread to nearby apartments and other buildings, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Daily Voice

Allentown Woman, 81, Burns To Death Lighting Candles: Coroner

An 81-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her clothes caught fire while lighting candles, authorities say. Dolores Fahrman was at home lighting candles just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 when she accidentally lit her clothes, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. Fahrman died after...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In York: Police

13-year-old Malaky Baker has been reported missing in York, according to the police. No additional information was released, and Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for more details. If you see Baker or know of his whereabouts you should contact the police by calling 717-849-2204, 717-849-2219,717-846-1234 or by emailing...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
425K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy