Rookie Frederick County Firefighter Killed In Three-Alarm Blaze While Volunteering In PA

Zachary Paris Photo Credit: Frederick County Fire & Rescue

Officials confirmed that a first-year firefighter in Maryland died in the line of duty while volunteering for his hometown department in New Tripoli in Pennsylvania.

The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that firefighter Zachary Paris died overnight from injuries sustained while operating with his volunteer company battling a three-alarm house fire in West Penn Township.

Authorities say that Paris and another New Tripoli firefighter were killed battling the blaze in West Brunswick Township in Schuylkill County. A third person was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.

Paris and the firefighter were both pronounced dead in St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners campus in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night, officials said.

Paris, 36, joined the Frederick County Fire & Rescue family on Feb. 28 as part of Recruit Class 32, graduating from the fire academy on Saturday, Sept. 10., when he was assigned to the Green Valley Fire Station as a member of the agency’s C Shift.

“There are no words to describe the sadness myself and the members of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services are feeling today. Not only was Zach someone who was living out his dream of becoming a career firefighter, but he was also living out his dream as a family man”, Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe said.

“We often take for granted that firefighters not only serve members of the community where they work, but many also selflessly contribute to the communities where they live.”

Paris is survived by his wife, two daughters, sister, and parents.

“Losing another one of our brothers, especially this time of year, is heartbreaking”, International Association of Firefighters Local 3666 President Stephen Jones added. “We stand ready to support his wife and children during this tragic time.”

