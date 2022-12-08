Read full article on original website
Man charged in 2 NC bank robberies in less than 24 hours, records show
The suspect was barricaded in a home for nearly four hours Friday night after police tried to serve a warrant, officials said.
New details on deadly shootout after Rowan County house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are new details on a house fire that ended in a shootout in Rowan County. It happened last Friday in Rockwell. The shooting suspect was killed and three first responders were shot. The sheriff’s office says when firefighters responded they found 45-year-old Ronald Green at the back […]
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
Winston-Salem shooting leaves 20 bullet holes in house, car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. WXII 12 News on Friday talked with the family who's lived in the home for 11 years. Donielle...
NC man missing since 2018 found dead in state national forest
The then-48-year-old Christopher Peter Sexton was last seen during the evening hours of March 13, 2018, in Winston-Salem driving a blue Kia Sedona minivan.
NC men arrested outside elementary school after tip 1 might pick up child, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Placed In Alexander County Custody
Malena Nicole Cornett, age 28 of North Wilkesboro, is being held in the Alexander Cuunty Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. She was arrested Thursday in Alexander County and charged with larceny. Cornett has a court date listed for January 9th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
Man dies after being hit by car on U.S. 64, Asheboro police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being hit by a car on US 64 on Thursday night, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police say 51-year-old Charlie Routh Jr. was hit by a car while walking north across the highway. The driver says he did not see Routh. No charges have been filed.
WBTV
29-year-old found dead at Kannapolis home, homicide investigation underway
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday evening. According to local officials, officers responded to South Little Texas Road, which is near Living Water Church of God, around 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams was...
Forsyth County family among those struggling in the dark of Moore County
Folks here in the Piedmont Triad are dealing with it, too. A family in Forsyth County has had their life upended by the attack as they work to care for a family member.
WCNC
Murder victim's dad warns about buying and selling from online connections
DENVER — One year later, fighting back tears at his son's gravesite, Fernando Duran said his heart is still broken, and he expects it always will be. "Absolutely, makes you want to not want to celebrate nothing. I mean, he's never coming back. His death is devastating," Duran said.
4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
Police ID Driver Crushed To Death By Steel Beams Being Transported Through Northeast DC
New information has been released by Metropolitan Police investigators after a truck driver was killed when the cargo he was shipping shifted and crushed him to death. Original story - Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police SayRichard William Farmer, 49, of…
75-year-old man kicked in face during road rage incident, Thomasville police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man was brutally attacked in Thomasville Friday, Dec. 2, and police need your help finding the two people responsible. Thomasville detectives said around 10:25 a.m. that morning, Larry Ringler was driving west on Unity Street towards Blair Street in a 2006 Dodge truck when two vehicles blocked his lane of travel.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man After Brief Pursuit
22-year old Luis Jesus Avila-Sumano of Sanford, NC was arrested Wednesday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged following a brief motor vehicle pursuit with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Avila-Sumano has been released under a secured bond of $1,200. His court date is scheduled for January 30th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
WBTV
Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
Lexington man charged with 10 counts of illegally possessing catalytic converter: warrants
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several felony charges related to the unlawful possession of catalytic converters, according to Davidson County court records. Oliver Hernadez, 20, is accused in court records of “knowingly” possessing catalytic converters that were removed from a motor vehicle as “a person not authorized to possess a […]
New Bern holds on to beat Grimsley for 4-A title; parade scheduled for Tuesday
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School football is back on top. The Bears won the Class 4-A state title for the fourth time after pulling away for a 40-28 win over Grimsley Friday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. New Bern (16-0) was in its seventh state title game in the modern […]
860wacb.com
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
