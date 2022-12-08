ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite is Hosting a MrBeast Tournament worth $1,000,000

Mr Beast is back again and this time, he’s now part of the Fortnite Icon Series, joining the likes of Ariana Grande, LeBron James, and Harry Kane. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Fortnite will be hosting the MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge on December 17, 2022, where the player with the highest score will earn the prize of $1,000,000.
Armored Core IS NOT Mecha Dark Souls: 3 Ways Armored Core is Different from Souls Games

Armored Core VI: Fires of the Rubicon was officially revealed during The Game Awards after months of rumors and speculation. As FromSoftware has undoubtedly earned millions of fans through its Souls franchise, a large majority would unsurprisingly be unfamiliar with the games, much less the series. Here is a quick article on what fans should […] The post Armored Core IS NOT Mecha Dark Souls: 3 Ways Armored Core is Different from Souls Games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The history and meaning behind traditional Christmas colors

When you close your eyes and picture Christmas decorations all over your home from childhood, what colors do you see? If you're met with all things red and green, we’re not at all surprised since it’s the standard Christmas color combination. But what is it about these cheery hues that makes them fit for the holiday? And when did gold, white and purple get added to the mix?
Mum orders star for tree, gets 2ft dinosaur instead - so she puts it on top

A mum who ordered a dainty star to top her Christmas tree was stunned when a 2ft T-Rex arrived instead - so she turned their family festive centrepiece into 'Tree Rex'. Chloe Hewitt ordered the rustic Woodland Star Tree Topper from The Range thinking it would provide the perfect final touch to their woodland-themed tree.
