What are the best gifts for people who are always cold?. Layers of clothing, hot drink in any weather, and an overflowing basket of couch throw "" the lovable traits of that friend or relative who's always cold. They're probably some of the easiest people to shop for since one can never have too many fuzzy socks and hat and scarf sets, right? Those default stocking stuffers are nice, but the following gift ideas will keep your beloved cozy, and show you don't hold a grudge for them asking you to fiddle with the thermostat.

10 DAYS AGO