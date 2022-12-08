ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWTX

Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating

A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Car crashes into Round Rock restaurant, injures 8

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after they say a car crashed into a local business Saturday evening. RRPD says police and fire units responded to the crash at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street just after 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Two people have...
ROUND ROCK, TX
wufe967.com

Texas police release video of masked man robbing bank at gunpoint

Police in Austin, Texas, released video of a masked man robbing a bank at gunpoint. The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on Oct. 4 at about 5 p.m. at the Public Employee Credit Union. A video released by police shows the man entering the bank and pointing a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Teen seriously injured in auto-pedestrian collision in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager was left seriously injured following an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin Friday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted saying the incident happened at the intersection of W. William Cannon Drive and West Gate Blvd at around 7:11 p.m. ATCEMS transported the teenager to Dell Children's...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Search continues for missing man in Lake Travis

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in his 20s after he went missing near Lake Travis Saturday evening. At 5:57 p.m., A 911 caller reported that a family member went to the lake to do some diving and never returned home. Austin-Travis County EMS, Lake...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

17-year-old charged with murder for fatal 6th Street shooting

A 17-year-old is facing a felony murder charged for a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Downtown Austin. It happened in the 400 block of East 6th Street, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the area at around 2 a.m. When they arrived they found 32-year-old Sheldon Polk unresponsive on the ground. He died at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Game room in North Austin robbed, police need help identifying suspects

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help identifying three men suspected of armed robbery in a game room on North Lamar near Braker Lane. Investigators say three armed Hispanic men entered the North Austin game room around 11:45 p.m. on July 17, 2021 and demanded money while pointing their guns at several people.
AUSTIN, TX

