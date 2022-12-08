Read full article on original website
Shooting in North Austin near Interstate 35 leaves one person dead; no threat to public
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting early Monday morning near Interstate 35 in North Austin left one person dead. At 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 12, a man was shot at 11902 North I-35 according to the Austin Police Department (APD). Officers were called out to the parking lot of AAA Limousine, where they discovered a man that was bleeding heavily.
APD: Man shot in southeast Austin
One man was shot near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and Burton Drive in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
Shooting in North Austin leaves one person dead early Monday morning
A man was found bleeding heavily in a parking lot near Interstate 35 on Nov. 12. After officers performed life-saving measures, the man later died on the scene.
Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating
A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
Multiple People Injuries In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Round Rock on Saturday. The crash happened at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street at around 5 p.m.
Car crashes into Round Rock restaurant, injures 8
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after they say a car crashed into a local business Saturday evening. RRPD says police and fire units responded to the crash at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street just after 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Two people have...
Texas police release video of masked man robbing bank at gunpoint
Police in Austin, Texas, released video of a masked man robbing a bank at gunpoint. The Austin Police Department says the incident happened on Oct. 4 at about 5 p.m. at the Public Employee Credit Union. A video released by police shows the man entering the bank and pointing a...
Teen seriously injured in auto-pedestrian collision in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager was left seriously injured following an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin Friday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted saying the incident happened at the intersection of W. William Cannon Drive and West Gate Blvd at around 7:11 p.m. ATCEMS transported the teenager to Dell Children's...
Search for missing person at Lake Travis to resume Sunday morning
The search and rescue teams used boats and thermal-imaging drones in their efforts.
Search continues for missing man in Lake Travis
The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in his 20s after he went missing near Lake Travis Saturday evening. At 5:57 p.m., A 911 caller reported that a family member went to the lake to do some diving and never returned home. Austin-Travis County EMS, Lake...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Outdoor Christmas decorations stolen in Austin neighborhood
People in an east Austin neighborhood are frustrated right now after several homes got items stolen from them.
2 taken into custody after east Austin SWAT situation
Two people were taken into custody in connection with a SWAT situation at an apartment complex off Airport Boulevard.
Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
17-year-old charged with murder for fatal 6th Street shooting
A 17-year-old is facing a felony murder charged for a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Downtown Austin. It happened in the 400 block of East 6th Street, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the area at around 2 a.m. When they arrived they found 32-year-old Sheldon Polk unresponsive on the ground. He died at the scene.
Killeen police searching for person of interest in burglaries
Killeen police are searching for a person of interest in various business burglaries on Rancier Avenue and North Fort Hood Street.
Game room in North Austin robbed, police need help identifying suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help identifying three men suspected of armed robbery in a game room on North Lamar near Braker Lane. Investigators say three armed Hispanic men entered the North Austin game room around 11:45 p.m. on July 17, 2021 and demanded money while pointing their guns at several people.
