A 17-year-old is facing a felony murder charged for a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Downtown Austin. It happened in the 400 block of East 6th Street, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the area at around 2 a.m. When they arrived they found 32-year-old Sheldon Polk unresponsive on the ground. He died at the scene.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO