Saint Louis, MO

Busch Light launches ‘Bush Lights’ giveaway for the holidays

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

(WTAJ) — Busch Light is getting into the holiday season and is giving you a chance to win their newest invention — Bush Lights.

To give their loyal fans and drinkers something special to celebrate this year, they are releasing their Busch Light Bush Lights, yes there are exactly what you think. Busch said there is nothing better than draping an electric glowing can of beer across your front yard to decorate for the holidays.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCAb8_0jbzQmCG00
    PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANHEUSER-BUSCH
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18yynF_0jbzQmCG00
    PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANHEUSER-BUSCH
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LkvT_0jbzQmCG00
    PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANHEUSER-BUSCH

So, how can you get these special lights? It’s simple, just like sending a letter to Santa, you’ll send a letter to ol’ Saint Louis at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery located at One Busch Place, St. Louis, Missouri, 63118.

Those interested in getting the lights can also test their luck by commenting on Busch Light’s Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter posts while using the hashtag “#letterstostlouis” and “#sweepstakes” and explain why you’d like a set of the Busch Light Bush Lights.

Fans will have from now until Dec. 21 to either submit their letters or post on social media for their chance to win the limited lights.

