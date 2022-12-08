ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jeff Saturday Makes Decision On Colts Starting Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts have started both Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan at various times this season. Ryan entered the season as the team's starting quarterback before getting benched for Ehlinger by former head coach Frank Reich in late October before he got fired. When Jeff Saturday took over, he immediately...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Has Preference For Coaching Future

After a second-straight season of high level success at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh is once again drawing interest from the NFL. But it doesn't sound like the UM coach has any interest in a return to the pros after some heavy flirtation last year. Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show" recently,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NFL Analysis Network

3 Players The Colts Should Target In First Round Of NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their bye in Week 14, and while there are still four games remaining in this season, it is fair to assume that attention is already shifting to the future. With a record of 4-8-1, Indianapolis is a long shot to make the playoffs and it is hard to imagine Jeff Saturday, in his first coaching stint above the high school level, rallying the groups.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts move up 2023 draft order amid bye week

The Indianapolis Colts got plenty of help moving up the 2023 NFL draft order through their bye week from the teams slotted ahead of them in Week 14. Entering the bye week with the No. 9 overall pick, the Colts moved up two spots and have a chance to move up even further depending on how the Monday night game goes between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Notre Dame greats headed to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

No state is prouder of its basketball tradition than Indiana, so to be honored for basketball in the state is extra special. Before Tuesday, 20 individuals with Notre Dame connections were inductees of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. The most recent of those inductees were Ken Barlow and Beth Cunningham, both of whom were enshrined in 2019. Now, that number soon will be 22 with the announcement that ruth riley Hunter and Sheila McMillen Keller will be inducted in 2023.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Cowboys sign former Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

FRISCO, Texas (WISH) — The Dallas Cowboys said Monday they have signed former Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton. The wide receiver who has not played in the 2022 season visited the team Monday. Hilton, 32, ranks third on the Colts all-time receiving lists for receptions and yards, News 8’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy