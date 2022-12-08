Read full article on original website
Colts lose another offensive assistant coach
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have lost another offensive assistant. Tight ends coach Klayton Adams is leaving to become the offensive line coach at Stanford, interim coach Jeff Saturday confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. Adams had been a part of the Indianapolis staff for the past four seasons, first as the...
Jeff Saturday Makes Decision On Colts Starting Quarterback
The Indianapolis Colts have started both Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan at various times this season. Ryan entered the season as the team's starting quarterback before getting benched for Ehlinger by former head coach Frank Reich in late October before he got fired. When Jeff Saturday took over, he immediately...
Report: Jim Harbaugh Has Preference For Coaching Future
After a second-straight season of high level success at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh is once again drawing interest from the NFL. But it doesn't sound like the UM coach has any interest in a return to the pros after some heavy flirtation last year. Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show" recently,...
Tom Brady would be welcomed back to Patriots with 'all open arms,' says Rob Gronkowski
No one knows Tom Brady like Rob Gronkowski. So when Gronk says the New England Patriots would welcome back Brady with open arms, you feel inclined to believe it.
NFL Analysis Network
3 Players The Colts Should Target In First Round Of NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their bye in Week 14, and while there are still four games remaining in this season, it is fair to assume that attention is already shifting to the future. With a record of 4-8-1, Indianapolis is a long shot to make the playoffs and it is hard to imagine Jeff Saturday, in his first coaching stint above the high school level, rallying the groups.
'Wisdom tooth girl' Haven Wolfe: 'Challenge flag thrown ... Never called Joe Burrow ugly'
"Roughing the wisdom tooth girl. 15 yard penalty. ... Manning brothers ejected," Haven Wolfe said of the Manningcast review about Joe Burrow.
What you need to know about Colts draft position, when they're eliminated from playoffs
It's possible the Colts will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend. Yes, yes, I know, they're not making the playoffs but once they're mathematically eliminated, all the focus can be on next year. Here's what needs to happen:. How the Colts can be eliminated from the playoffs. >> Colts...
Colts move up 2023 draft order amid bye week
The Indianapolis Colts got plenty of help moving up the 2023 NFL draft order through their bye week from the teams slotted ahead of them in Week 14. Entering the bye week with the No. 9 overall pick, the Colts moved up two spots and have a chance to move up even further depending on how the Monday night game goes between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.
Two Notre Dame greats headed to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame
No state is prouder of its basketball tradition than Indiana, so to be honored for basketball in the state is extra special. Before Tuesday, 20 individuals with Notre Dame connections were inductees of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. The most recent of those inductees were Ken Barlow and Beth Cunningham, both of whom were enshrined in 2019. Now, that number soon will be 22 with the announcement that ruth riley Hunter and Sheila McMillen Keller will be inducted in 2023.
Jeff Saturday wants Colts full-time coaching position; has he earned the opportunity?
INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay’s decision to hire Jeff Saturday has always carried an experimental element. On both sides of the marriage. By making a move no other NFL team has...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana prematurely flashes congratulations to soccer team following National Championship loss
Indiana soccer fell to No. 3 Syracuse on penalty kicks in the 2022 College Cup Monday evening. The No. 13 Hoosiers took the Orange to sudden death and fell in heartbreaking fashion. Someone at Assembly Hall in Bloomington must not have gotten the memo. The screen flashed a premature congratulations...
WISH-TV
Cowboys sign former Colts WR T.Y. Hilton
FRISCO, Texas (WISH) — The Dallas Cowboys said Monday they have signed former Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton. The wide receiver who has not played in the 2022 season visited the team Monday. Hilton, 32, ranks third on the Colts all-time receiving lists for receptions and yards, News 8’s...
Yardbarker
Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin Grateful For ‘Honor’ To Have Played Against LeBron James After Calling Him Out Before Season
It takes a lot of confidence to be a high-level NCAA Division I basketball player. The former Pac-12 Player of the Year representing the University of Arizona, Bennedict Mathurin, exemplified his trust in his play as soon as he got drafted with the No. 6 overall pick by the Indiana Pacers.
