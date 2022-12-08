ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

U.S. 52 lane closure to cause traffic delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The I-40 W ramp to U.S. 52 North is expected to have traffic delays due to a lane closure in Winston-Salem Monday. According to an NCDOT alert, the lane will be closed on U.S. 52 for maintenance starting at 9 a.m. The lane is expected to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged in Greensboro bank robberies: records

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Stop, thief! How to protect your mail

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The goal is to make sure what is delivered to your mailbox by the US Postal Service actually makes it inside your house. “The biggest and most important thing they can do is not to leave mail and packages unattended for any period of time,” said Kathy Woliung, US Postal Inspector.
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Police say officer wounded during shooting at Rowan County house fire helped get wounded firefighter to safety before seeking treatment himself

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority and the Granite Quarry Fire Department shared more information about a shooting that happened during a house fire earlier in December 2022. Notably, the authority said one of its own officers was able to help a wounded firefighter get to safety despite being shot himself.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

