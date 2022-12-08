Read full article on original website
Related
Mini Nativity Scam: Some Facebook & Instagram ads don't deliver
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 'tis the season to look online and find outdoor decor. When one of my WFMY News 2 co-workers found these ads on Facebook, she hit the buy button. It wasn’t that the product wasn’t delivered, the issue was that it was….miniature. For $40,...
Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
Coffee shop in Winston-Salem employs people with disabilities
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bitty and Beau’s coffee opened another store Saturday in Winston-Salem. The owners named it after their children, who have down syndrome. The coffee shop has 22 employees with genetic disabilities. The company’s based out of Wilmington. The owners opened their first shop in 2016.
Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of...
Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
Fatal shooting in NC wasn’t a random act, police say
A man has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting investigation, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Former hotel employee sentenced to 61 months in prison for attempted wire fraud, aggravated identity theft
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 24-year-old woman from Greensboro has been sentenced to 61 months in prison for attempted wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Autumn Tiara Tatiyana Nicol Williams is accused of fraudulently booking rooms of guests as various hotels in Winston-Salem...
Puppies found in North Carolina dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
wfmynews2.com
U.S. 52 lane closure to cause traffic delays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The I-40 W ramp to U.S. 52 North is expected to have traffic delays due to a lane closure in Winston-Salem Monday. According to an NCDOT alert, the lane will be closed on U.S. 52 for maintenance starting at 9 a.m. The lane is expected to...
‘Just devastating’; 3 children under age 5 dead after fire on Grimsley St. in Greensboro, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday. They […]
Man charged in Greensboro bank robberies: records
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with […]
Teen injured in shooting on W. 26th Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Police responded to West 26th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to find a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. If you have...
Stop, thief! How to protect your mail
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The goal is to make sure what is delivered to your mailbox by the US Postal Service actually makes it inside your house. “The biggest and most important thing they can do is not to leave mail and packages unattended for any period of time,” said Kathy Woliung, US Postal Inspector.
Bank robberies and Family Dollar fire: Greensboro police believe this man is connected to 3 recent crimes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a bank robbery Friday morning. The suspect is believed to be connected to another bank robbery and a business fire. Police said the latest robbery happened at Truist Bank on N. Elm Street around 10:50 a.m. A suspect said they had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of cash.
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
Uncle charged with manslaughter after 4-year-old niece dies in crash on Freeman Mill Rd. Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A little girl is dead and her uncle is facing multiple charges in connection to her death, according to Greensboro police. 42-year-old Asman Zahinda is charged with involuntary manslaughter along with several other charges after a crash on Dec. 4. Police said Zahinda was driving north...
Shifting lands and homes: High Point neighbors deal with erosion from creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One day earlier this year, the clouds had started to form, and the forecast called for showers late in the day and into the next day. The threat of a sizeable storm was coming, and Jerry and Elaine Huddy were a bit nervous. “I don’t like...
Winston-Salem shooting leaves 20 bullet holes in house, car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. WXII 12 News on Friday talked with the family who's lived in the home for 11 years. Donielle...
Police say officer wounded during shooting at Rowan County house fire helped get wounded firefighter to safety before seeking treatment himself
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority and the Granite Quarry Fire Department shared more information about a shooting that happened during a house fire earlier in December 2022. Notably, the authority said one of its own officers was able to help a wounded firefighter get to safety despite being shot himself.
Not just a Christmas card. The Honor Card is a special way to give back, and it's extra meaningful this year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A love for North Carolina and its beautiful sceneries can be seen in William Mangum's work. “Well for me art is a language in itself,” Mangum said. “It's a bridge. It's a conduit where you can verbally use the strength of that imagery and tell that story."
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0