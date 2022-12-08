Read full article on original website
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
Winter getaway: Stunning NJ beachfront Airbnb only $99 a night
When it starts to get colder, you always think about how you’re going to be able to escape to a sandy beach this winter to escape the Jersey cold. But then you look at your bank account. And you realize that a dollar just isn’t going as far anymore....
gcaptain.com
Quantum of the Seas Lifeboat Accident Caught on Video
A scary moment captured on video by a passenger on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas shows the moment a lifeboat plunged into the water from height. Thankfully nobody was on board and their were no injuries. Cruise Hive reports that the incident took place Thursday, December 1, during...
This Innovative 28-Foot Power Catamaran Can Dock Itself Like a Seasoned Captain
Alloy Boats is ready to take the stress out of yachting. The industry newcomer, which was cofounded by Brandon Cotter and Powell Kinne, has just unveiled a power catamaran that pairs electric propulsion with innovative autonomous software to simplify cruising on the high seas. The nifty new 28-footer can dock itself, navigate around other boats and beeline to any spot you point it to. The cat’s autonomous system essentially acts as co-captain to give you another set of eyes. Alloy says experienced yachtsmen will feel like they have an extra set of “expert hands,” while amateurs will gain a little more confidence...
maritime-executive.com
MSC Introduces its Newest Cruise Ship with NYC Celebration
MSC Cruises used the introduction of its newest cruise ship, the MSC Seascape as an opportunity to highlight the cruise company’s growing commitment to the New York and U.S. cruise markets. The cruise company which was launched 30 years ago, today calls itself the fastest-growing cruise brand operating a fleet of 21 cruise ships with two more currently under construction.
moderncampground.com
Experience Croatian Hospitality at Camp Omisalj, A Campground on Krk Island
Beautifully situated on Croatia’s Krk Island and surrounded by everything it has to offer, Camp Omišalj is a paradise that can be reached through land, air, or water transportation. Guests that want to try luxury island camping but prefer driving need not ride a boat or a ferry...
maritime-executive.com
Tall Ship With a Long Career in Cinema Heads to the Scrappers
A Dutch barque that featured in more than a dozen films has gone to the scrappers, ending a 77-year career on the water. The three-masted tall ship Earl of Pembroke, which starred in the film productions of Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland and Cloud Atlas, has been towed off for demolition. The vessel was built in Sweden in 1945 as the Orion, and she was one of the last schooner-rigged sailing cargo ships constructed for use in the Baltic timber trade.
The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast
When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
Traveler Shares the 5 Best Foods on His 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise
The food on the ship looks truly incredible.
ship-technology.com
Rauma Marine Constructions hands over ‘MyStar’ ferry to Tallink
Construction of MyStar, built at a cost of €247m, commenced in April 2020. Tallink Superfast , part of Estonian shipping firm Tallink Grupp, has taken delivery of a new fast passenger ferry, named MyStar, from Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC ). Said to be the ‘most technologically advanced...
a-z-animals.com
Feisty Seal Follows Tourists Right On Their Boat Like They Belong There
Feisty Seal Follows Tourists Right On Their Boat Like They Belong There. Otariids are members of the Otariidae family and lead semi-aquatic lifestyles. This includes ear seals, which move and forage in the water but rest and reproduce on land. The subpolar, temperate, and equatorial seas of the southern oceans and the Pacific Ocean are home to these unusual creatures.
Cruising World
2023 Boat of the Year: Best Full-Size Cruiser
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Relatively compact offerings ruled the waves with regard to the Boat of the Year fleet for 2023, and nowhere was this more evident than in the “big boat” Full-Size Cruiser division, with a quartet of nominees firmly ensconced in the 40- to 50-foot range. But this Euro-centric class—a pair of entries came from German consortium Hanse Yachts AG, with Sweden (Hallberg-Rassy) and Slovenia (Elan) also represented—had one important factor in common: The sailing performance across the quartet was top-notch. Hallberg-Rassy is produced by a Scandinavian nation that has scored numerous BOTY wins over the years, a trend that continued this year. Ultimately, this class winner surprised the judges but proved to be a unanimous choice.
maritime-executive.com
Canadian Coast Guard’s Historic Research Vessel Heads for Dismantling
After about six decades of service, Canada’s sole ocean research vessel that was decommissioned earlier this year due to age and mechanical failures is making its final voyage for dismantling. The Canadian Coast Guard announced it has awarded a $1.1 million contract to R.J. MacIsaac Construction to deconstruct and dispose CCGS Hudson in line with high environmental standards.
Coast Guard faults pilot in Chesapeake Bay ship grounding
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Coast Guard investigation into the grounding in March of a cargo ship in the Chesapeake Bay faulted the pilot tasked with helping the ship navigate the waterway, saying he relied too much on one piece of equipment to navigate and was on his cellphone in the runup to the grounding.
