numberfire.com

Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (groin) probable for Blazers Monday night

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Winslow continues to be listed probable due to right groin soreness. He's likely going to play through it once again. Our models project Winslow for 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Kyrie Irving (adductor) starting for Nets Monday, Edmond Sumner back to bench

The Brooklyn Nets listed Kyrie Irving (adductor) as a starter for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. The Nets held most of their starters out in Saturday's game as they wrapped up their Friday-Saturday back-to-back, but those starters (including Irving) should mostly be back against the Wizards today. Irving will take back over from Edmond Sumner, who started in his stead Saturday.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Markieff Morris not in Nets' Monday lineup

The Brooklyn Nets did not include Markieff Morris in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Morris joined the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Indiana Pacers, but will play off the bench tonight against the Wizards with the starters back in the lineup. Morris put up an...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Nets' Patty Mills not in starting lineup Monday

The Brooklyn Nets did not list Patty Mills in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Mills started for the Nets on Saturday as they rested their starters against the Pacers, but will return to the bench Monday as the starters return. Mills put up an impressive...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

De'Aaron Fox (foot) questionable for Kings on Tuesday

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fox is dealing with right foot soreness, which is why he's been out recently. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Fox plays, Davion Mitchell would likely revert to the bench.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Nets' Nic Claxton (hamstring) starting versus Wizards Monday

The Brooklyn Nets listed Nic Claxton (hamstring) as a starter for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Claxton missed the Nets' last two games while dealing with a hamstring injury, but was able to do enough today to get cleared by the team to return. He'll slot back into the starting lineup.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Anthony Gill (heel) available for Wizards on Monday

Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill will play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Gill is dealing with a left heel contusion, which is why he was listed questionable coming into the day. However, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Gill...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Edmond Sumner playing with Nets' second unit Monday

The Brooklyn Nets did not list Edmond Sumner in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sumner got the start in Saturday's game with Kyrie Irving (adductor) resting, but he'll return to the bench tonight as the Nets inject Irving back into the starting lineup. Sumner put...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Nets leave Day'Ron Sharpe out of Monday lineup

The Brooklyn Nets did not list Day'Ron Sharpe in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sharpe made his first start of the season on Saturday while the Nets rested their starters against the Indiana Pacers, but will move back to the bench tonight versus the Wizards. Sharpe...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (adductor) out next two games for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wiggins will remain sidelined due to his adductor ailment through Wednesday versus Indiana as well. He'll be reevaluated by the team Thursday, and then his next chance to play will come Friday against Philadelphia. For now, Jordan Poole will likley remain in the lineup.
INDIANA STATE
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Steven Adams (ankle) not expected to play Monday

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Steven Adams (ankle) is not expected to play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Adams is now considered unlikely to play in tonight's contest, which will be his third absence of the season. Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke could see extra minutes without Adams in the lineup.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt

The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
numberfire.com

Al Horford (personal) remains out Monday for Boston

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While he has been cleared from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Horford will be out Monday due to personal reasons. Expect another Blake Griffin start.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) probable Monday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eubanks continues to be listed probable due to a right hip contusion. He's likely going to play through it once again. Our models project Eubanks for 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds...
PORTLAND, OR

