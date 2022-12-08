Read full article on original website
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
NME
Pete Tong announces ‘Ibiza Classics’ UK tour for autumn 2023
23 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro. Last November, Tong was honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award. Tong accepted the award, considered one of the benchmarks for lifetime achievement within the music industry, following a gala ceremony celebrating his career at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London. “I’m seriously...
BBC
The Lathums to go back to pubs for album shows
Indie stars The Lathums have said they are "buzzing" to return to their pub gig beginnings for an "eyebrow-raising" new album launch. The Wigan band will play intimate shows in Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Hull, London and their hometown in February. The band said like many acts, their first show was in...
NME
Razorlight announce additional dates for 2023 UK tour
Razorlight have added a handful of brand new dates to their 2023 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand” – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo last year, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
Betty! A Sort of Musical review – Maxine Peake brings Boothroyd’s story to the stage
A slightly wonky meta structure involving a team of amdram actors muddles this show about the former MP but it has abundant charm
Lawyer Claims There Was A Real 'War Against Meghan' In Explosive Netflix Trailer
A lawyer who has represented the Duchess of Sussex said she's "seen evidence" of negative briefings against Harry and Meghan "to suit other people’s agendas."
Christmas Day drinks tips, from aperitifs to the cheeseboard and beyond
Cognac and calvados, table spirits for dining … the Observer’s wine expert chooses special drinks to sip on the big day
God of War Ragnarok review: Boomer dad raises millennial, drama ensues - Technobubble Gaming
That in a nutshell, describes the story behind God of War: Ragnarok. All kidding aside, storytelling continues to be a hallmark for the latest addition to the franchise, which saw new life — and a totally new gameplay philosophy — following the release of the revamped God of War in 2018. ...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC
Manchester to bring in 'tourist tax' for visitors
Manchester is to introduce a "tourist tax" for people making overnight stays in the city. Some 74 hotels and guesthouses have signed up to the scheme, which will see people pay an extra £1 per night. It comes after accommodation providers voted to set up a body called Manchester...
BBC
Liverpool school abuse: We are the forgotten boys, survivors say
Victims of widespread historic sexual and physical abuse at a council-run school have said police let them down by missing a crucial chance to stop it. They have also told the BBC they feel they were failed by Liverpool City Council, which ran the now-closed Lower Lee residential school in Woolton.
BBC
Billie Eilish heads Leeds and Reading line-ups
Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi have been announced as headliners of next year's Reading and Leeds festivals. Imagine Dragons, Foals and The Killers will also be starring on the main stages. Greg James revealed the line-up on his Radio 1 Breakfast Show earlier. The three-day festival will take...
BBC
Glasgow night-time industry must provide staff travel home
Glasgow City Council has passed a motion requiring hospitality businesses to provide free and safe transport home for late-night workers after 23:00. It will apply to any new alcohol licences, or existing businesses applying for extended operating hours. Unite union members had lobbied for the move through the Get Me...
BBC
Disabled airport travellers given 'unacceptable' support
Disabled passengers are suffering from "unacceptable" levels of support at many UK airports. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that many disabled and less mobile passengers missed summer flights at London Heathrow due to poor accessibility performance. Bristol, Leeds Bradford and Luton Airports also had an "unacceptable level of service...
BBC
The growing city that lost 62 shops in two years
The ever-changing commuter belt city of Chelmsford - the county town of Essex - has experienced one of the country's most severe declines in its number of shops. Total retail units have decreased from 822 to 760, which at -7.5%, represented the eighth largest percentage decline of any UK district.
