Read full article on original website
Related
7 out of 10 Healthcare Workers Find it Stressful to Manage Their Finances
– More than half of all healthcare workers (52%) feel less confident about their personal financial situation now compared to a year ago, according to a recent Harris Poll, among over 2,000 U.S. adults of which nearly 200 are healthcare workers, commissioned by IntelyCare and DailyPay. – The latest IntelyCare...
PayZen Nabs $200M for Personalized, No-Cost Patient Financing
– PayZen, the fintech company tackling healthcare affordability with personalized, no-cost patient financing solutions raises a $220 million growth round. The round is composed of $20 million in equity financing and a $200 million credit facility led by 7wireVentures, while Viola Credit provided a $200 million warehouse credit facility to support continued market expansion.
AHI Acquires Canadian-based wellteq Digital Health Inc.
– Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd acquires Canadian health technology company wellteq Digital Health Inc. This transaction follows the acquisition of South Africa based Vertica Health (Pty) Ltd in August, a biomathematical health risk modelling platform. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The 3-company combination creates the only...
How to Empower Patients With Price Transparency
The evolution of e-commerce – led by Amazon – has created an intensely savvy consumer population. Amazon’s platform allows users to easily compare products from different vendors to get the best price. People travel to retail stores to try on clothes and shoes, only to purchase them online for less. Even the longest running game show in television history awards points for knowing how much consumer products cost.
RevSpring Integrates with Epic Willow to Take Payments for Pharmacy Transactions
– RevSpring announced a new integration with Epic Willow that empowers staff to take payments for pharmacy transactions. – The Willow integration focuses on specific solutions for pharmacies and gives them more choice about how to take and process in-pharmacy credit card payments in the most streamlined fashion. Why It...
Grow Therapy Announces Multi-State Expansion, Increasing Access to Quality Mental Healthcare
– Grow Therapy, a provider-centric mental health group using technology to make high-quality mental healthcare accessible and affordable to all Americans, today announced the expansion of its services to multiple states across the U.S. – The expansion includes availability in 22 new states, making Grow Therapy services now available in...
care.ai Secures $27M for AI-Powered Smart Patient Rooms
Care.ai, a Orlando, FL-based first and only AI-powered ambient monitoring platform in healthcare raises $27M in funding from Crescent Cove Advisors. – The company plans to use the funding to accelerate growth and scale deployments of the industry’s first smart care facility platform throughout the U.S. AI-Powered Smart Patient...
How to Prevent A Healthcare Staffing Crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic scrambled the business models and labor-market dynamics for many industries, but probably none as dramatically and directly as healthcare. Incredible, sustained demand coupled with regional disparities, political complications, and cultural challenges have left the healthcare industry on life support, especially regarding staffing. Healthcare workers are burned out...
KLAS: State of Value-Based Care Reimbursement in 2022 Trends
– Value-based care (VBC) has been established as a priority among healthcare organizations and payers as participants have gained more experience in managing their quality metrics and contracts, ultimately realizing returns on their investments. – For their latest report, Value-Based Care Reimbursement 2022, KLAS talked to 54 healthcare executives—including CEOs,...
M&A: Carenet Health Acquires Stericycle Communication Solutions
– Carenet Health, a leading provider of 24/7 and on-demand patient engagement solutions, today announced it has acquired Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. The companies’ combined capabilities create the industry’s most comprehensive patient experience platform.
UpStream Raises $140M to Expand Value-Based Care Model Nationwide
– Value-based care provider UpStream raises $140M in Series B funding co-led by Coatue and Dragoneer with additional participation from other top healthcare and technology investors, including Avidity Partners, Define Ventures and Mubadala. This round brings its total funding to nearly $185M to date. – UpStream supports physicians operating under...
Point32, Wellthy Partner to Offer Members Tech-Enabled Caregiving Support
– Point32Health (the combined entity of Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Health Plan) and Wellthy, the tech-enabled caregiving support company, are launching a new collaboration to support caregivers. – Through this new program, commercial members of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan’s fully-insured health plans throughout New England will...
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
Serena Williams-Backed Juno Medical Raises $12M to Expand Tech-Enabled Healthcare Clinics
– Juno Medical, the modern doctor’s office that’s designed for the 99% raises $12M in Series A funding co-led by Julian Eison, Managing Partner at NEXT VENTURES, and Serena Williams, Managing Partner at Serena Ventures. Other notable participants include Vast Ventures, which led Juno’s seed round, Empire State Development’s New York Ventures, TXV Partners, Genius Guild, Gaingels, and previous investors Atento Capital and Humbition.
How Fines Push Hospitals To Go Beyond CMS Price Transparency Rules
The gamble is over for hospitals that avoided complying with CMS price transparency mandates. After a slow start since they were implemented more than 18 months ago, CMS has issued 350 warnings for noncompliance, 157 corrective action requests, and finally issued fines to two Georgia hospitals in June. It seems many more will be on the way.
Eyenovia Secures $15M for Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Technologies
– Eyenovia, Inc., a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs for mydriasis, presbyopia and pediatric progressive myopia as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced that the company enters a $15M credit facility with the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”).
capitalbnews.org
The Government Failed to Help Black Farmers. These Women Created a Fund for Them.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decades of discrimination against Black farmers has resulted in lost land, economic instability, and a decline of diversity in the industry. During the pandemic, access to capital became an even larger barrier for farmers trying to keep their farms or, in the case of new farmers, obtain land.
Driving Healthcare Operational Efficiency with IoT Sensing as a Service
Amid widespread staffing shortages across the healthcare sector, the need for IoT-enabled digital transformation in hospitals and patient care facilities is increasingly clear. For the first time since 2004, a lack of staffing has overtaken financial volatility as the No. 1 concern among healthcare CEOs in the American College of Healthcare Executives’ annual survey. Meanwhile, from canceled appointments to delayed surgeries, more than half of all U.S. patients report reductions in care quality due to personnel shortages. The problem is even further magnified in rural areas, with rural-based primary healthcare professionals ranking care quality as a greater concern than access to care within their communities.
5 Proven Strategies to Increase Employee Retention And Reduce Operational Costs In Senior Living
Staffing turnover in senior care has reached an all-time high at an annual rate of 48.5% among all employees and 68.1% among resident assistants and personal care aides. At a sunk cost of roughly $2,200 per employee, staff turnover is expensive and results in lower resident satisfaction, quality of care and occupancy.
HLTH22: 6 Digital Health Executives Share Key Takeaways
We reached out to six digital health executives for their key takeaways and reflection from attending the recent HLTH22 conference. Sunny Kumar, MD, Partner at GSR Ventures, a $3B AUM venture firm investing in early-stage digital health companies. The most fascinating element of HLTH 2022 were the concurrent contrasts. Set...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0