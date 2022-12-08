ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktbb.com

Eleanor Bowles, 77, stabbed to death at her home during car robbery: Atlanta police

(ATLANTA) -- Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in her home's garage. It appeared Bowles interrupted the suspect's robbery of her 2021 Lexus RX350 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference. She lived in a gated community, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Caddo deputies investigate fatal accident

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal accident Monday morning near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 169 and Buncombe Road in southwest Caddo Parish. Deputies say two SUVs collided head-on and the female driver of one of the vehicles dead at the scene. The other driver was taken...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Texarkana students unite to help homeless

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Odds for stolen packages will be even higher this year, with a predicted...
TEXARKANA, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him

Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder

The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Arkansas Seach For Possible Suspect in Second Shooting Over The Weekend

A second shooting occurred on Sunday, December 4 in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Texarkana Arkansas Police responded to a call in the 2000 block of 24th Street around 3:28 PM in the afternoon. The call was about a teenager being shot. The victim was 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam. Gilliam was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital and unfortunately died from his wounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Texas High Teen Guilty Of Murdering Classmate

After a four-day trial, a jury convicted a Texarkana teenager of murdering a classmate. Testimony revealed that 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem killed 17-year-old Ulises Martinez after an argument at Texas High that later resumed off campus. Meachem is awaiting sentencing. They also charged his older brother with murder but dropped those charges.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Severe storms Tuesday lead to lengthy chill

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. A stormy Tuesday: Another round of severe weather is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kicker 102.5

Atlanta Moves Hometown Christmas Fiesta Event To Sunday

Ho Ho Hold on another minute, you mean to tell me that Atlanta, Texas is moving the Hometown Christmas Fiesta event to Sunday instead of holding it Saturday as they originally planned? Yes, I believe that's what they're saying. Will there still be Christmas Fiesta Tacos? We hope so, but...
ATLANTA, TX
menastar.com

Texarkana police investigate fatal shooting on State Line Avenue

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are investigating the shooting death of a Texarkana man. The fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the parking lot of 4524 North State Line Avenue. Police say Joseph Ross, 26, was in the parking lot of a gas station when gunshots were fired. Ross was taken...
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Man Sentenced In Double Murder

The Fifth Judicial District Court sentenced a Cass County jail escapee who murdered two people and burned a camper with their bodies inside to life in prison without parole. Tuesday, 44-year-old Charles Spraberry pleaded guilty to capital murder in the deaths of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer. He also claimed guilt for numerous other felonies related to his escape.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Theta Upsilon chapter made Christmas for needy children complete

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana graduate fraternity, the Theta Upsilon chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity made Christmas shopping fun this year for some very delighted children. Monday morning, the group hosted a toy giveaway for ten joyful children who shopped at the Walmart Supercenter on New Boston Road...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares to distribute Christmas gifts

TEXARKANA, Texas - With only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is getting ready to distribute gifts from their Angel Tree program. The non-profit is organizing all of the presents coming into the Angel Tree warehouse. Organizers say they have about 800 kids enrolled...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

‘T-Town Express’ rolls through Texarkana to spread Christmas cheer

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The streets of downtown Texarkana were filled with holiday cheer Monday night as Main Street Texarkana hosted its annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme was “All Aboard the T-Town Express,” celebrating all things trains!. Compared to other years, the parade had one...
TEXARKANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy