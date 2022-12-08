Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gophers land standout WR Corey Crooms in transfer portal
The Gophers land one of the best receivers from the MAC.
thesuntimesnews.com
Lady Dreads Struggle After Short Turnaround
A change in the schedule, a short turnaround, and a strong Grand Rapids Catholic Central team was too much for the Dexter girls' basketball team Saturday as the Dreads fell 59-37 at the Best of Michigan Holiday Classic in Belleville. The Dreadnaughts were scheduled to play Grosse Pointe South in...
wtvbam.com
State ranked UC and Bronson win Saturday tournaments, Q takes 3rd in Concord, CHS goes 2-3 at Portland
CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s state ranked wrestling teams won tournament championships on Saturday. The Union City Chargers won the 13-team Grover Invitational championship at Concord for the second straight year. The Chargers placed nine of their 11 entrants, including six champions. Winning the top spot on the podium were Alex Boyer (126), Landyn Crance (132), Montana Connell (144), Colton Russell (150), Maddox Miller (157) and Grady Iobe (215). In addition, Logan Mears (113), Mason Hawthorne (120) and Aidan Taylor (138) earned trips to the podium.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Richard Lyle “Dick” Bailey
Richard Lyle “Dick” Bailey, 90, of Sherwood, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Medilodge of Portage. A memorial service will be held at East Leroy Community Church Friday, December 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kathy Jenkins officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Lighthouse Funeral and...
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
WOOD
Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad
Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon
For Michigan residents it may seem awkward to sit down in a Cracker Barrel and order a mimosa with an Old Timers Breakfast or Grandma’s Sampler, but at select Cracker Barrels in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, people have been doing it since before the pandemic. Other states like Indiana and Illinois have also joined the party.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
wtvbam.com
Three Rivers Commercial-News to remain open after purchase by Wilcox Newspapers
THREE RIVERS, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Some may call it a Christmas miracle. After announcing last week it was ceasing publication, the Three Rivers Commercial-News announced on Sunday night that Wilcox Newspapers owner Mike Wilcox purchased the paper to prevent its demise. Wilcox plans to restart publication of the 127-year-old...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Technology company brings energy, hope to underserved Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For nearly 20 years, the former Dexter Lock building on Madison Avenue SE sat vacant, creating an eyesore that officials hoped would one day be redeveloped and bring energy and activity to the neighborhood. Today, that goal has become a reality. After a roughly $14...
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
wtvbam.com
Chavez sworn in as new City of Coldwater Clerk
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater swore in a new City Clerk on Monday in the Henry L. Brown Municipal Building as Susan Heath, the former City Clerk, administered the oath of office swore to Shauna Chavez. Chavez has worked for six years as an Administrative Assistant in the Neighborhood Services Department and has spent the last five of the six years actively serving as the Deputy Clerk as well. Chavez grew up in Coldwater and is now raising her own family within City limits. She believes that “Improvement comes with the willingness to deconstruct, reconstruct and turn things around.”
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
Comments / 2