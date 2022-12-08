ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesuntimesnews.com

Lady Dreads Struggle After Short Turnaround

A change in the schedule, a short turnaround, and a strong Grand Rapids Catholic Central team was too much for the Dexter girls' basketball team Saturday as the Dreads fell 59-37 at the Best of Michigan Holiday Classic in Belleville. The Dreadnaughts were scheduled to play Grosse Pointe South in...
DEXTER, MI
wtvbam.com

State ranked UC and Bronson win Saturday tournaments, Q takes 3rd in Concord, CHS goes 2-3 at Portland

CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s state ranked wrestling teams won tournament championships on Saturday. The Union City Chargers won the 13-team Grover Invitational championship at Concord for the second straight year. The Chargers placed nine of their 11 entrants, including six champions. Winning the top spot on the podium were Alex Boyer (126), Landyn Crance (132), Montana Connell (144), Colton Russell (150), Maddox Miller (157) and Grady Iobe (215). In addition, Logan Mears (113), Mason Hawthorne (120) and Aidan Taylor (138) earned trips to the podium.
CONCORD, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Richard Lyle “Dick” Bailey

Richard Lyle “Dick” Bailey, 90, of Sherwood, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Medilodge of Portage. A memorial service will be held at East Leroy Community Church Friday, December 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kathy Jenkins officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Lighthouse Funeral and...
SHERWOOD, MI
WOOD

Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad

Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022) Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas’s brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?

Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
MUSKEGON, MI
wtvbam.com

Chavez sworn in as new City of Coldwater Clerk

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater swore in a new City Clerk on Monday in the Henry L. Brown Municipal Building as Susan Heath, the former City Clerk, administered the oath of office swore to Shauna Chavez. Chavez has worked for six years as an Administrative Assistant in the Neighborhood Services Department and has spent the last five of the six years actively serving as the Deputy Clerk as well. Chavez grew up in Coldwater and is now raising her own family within City limits. She believes that “Improvement comes with the willingness to deconstruct, reconstruct and turn things around.”
COLDWATER, MI

