wbrc.com
Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham holds annual Christmas parade
PELHAM – The city of Pelham was filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 10 as the annual Christmas parade was held. This is the second time the parade has been held, although the Christmas tree lighting has been held many years previously. The Pelham City Council wished everyone...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby Baptist celebrates the holiday season with teddy bear drive, tree lighting
ALABASTER – For the second year in a row, Shelby Baptist Medical Center kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting at the hospital and a teddy bear drive. The annual tree lighting was held this year in honor of Michelle Snow, a nurse at the hospital, who passed away earlier this year.
Shelby Reporter
Calera Christmas Parade sees successful turnout
CALERA – Calera welcomed the Christmas season on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the city held its annual Christmas parade along U.S. 31 at 6 p.m. The parade, which was hosted by Calera Parks & Recreation, took place in the historic downtown district and was centered around city hall. The theme this year was Christmas characters.
Shelby Reporter
Unsung holiday heroes
As we’re approaching Christmas, more and more towns and cities are holding their annual holiday festivities. There are Christmas parades, tree lightings, or in the case of Alabaster, a water tower lighting. As we enjoy these events and others that our municipalities put on, it is easy to miss...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
Shelby Reporter
Indian Springs School opens Kayser Samford Community Commons
PELHAM – Indian Springs School had its official ribbon cutting for Kayser Samford Community Commons on Friday, Dec. 9. The facility is the second phase of a campus masterplan that began 10 years ago. The school began assessing what the needs would be for the faculty, students body population on campus grew in numbers.
wbrc.com
6-year-old girl from Moody gets special snow day before January transplant
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - While many of us saw rain all day, a little girl in Moody got snow! The surprise experience was complete with a visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. The big surprise was all to uplift 6-year-old Sophie Cromer. Her home looked like a winter wonderland on Sunday.
wbrc.com
Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas. First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert. Meals will be offered from noon until 2...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Oaks welcomes new assistant principal
PELHAM – Pelham Oaks Elementary School has announced a new assistant principal, Kelsey Deason will join the Panther family. “I am honored and so excited to be joining the Pelham Oaks family,” Deason said in a Facebook post. “As an educator, I have been able to support students and teachers as an interventionist, first grade teacher, fourth grade teacher and district wide instructional specialist.”
Shelby Reporter
City of Montevallo announces parade and window decorating contest winners
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s downtown has been decorated to mirror the front of a Christmas card, making it a perfect holiday backdrop for the city’s annual holiday festivities. The city began the holiday season with the county’s first Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 1. Local residents lined...
Shelby Reporter
Video highlights 95-year legacy of Montevallo Fire and Rescue
MONTEVALLO – The legacy of service Montevallo Fire and Rescue has established over the last 95 years reaches far beyond the confines of the Montevallo community. The department has served as the starting place and training grounds for many people, including more than 50 career fire service members. “For...
Walker County Humane and Adoption Center halts intake of animals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to overwhelming demand, the Walker County Humane and Adoption Center is no longer accepting new animals until after Christmas. The center’s director, Kay Farley, says their numbers are getting out of hand. She says they are hosting well over 100 cats and dogs this month. Getting through the holiday season, […]
Shelby Reporter
Downtown Calera to hold first movie on main showing “Elf”
CALERA – Calera Main Street announced a new event for the holiday season. Tickets are on sale now for two showings of the modern holiday movie “Elf” on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Movie on Main event will be held at the Collectivus Event Center located at 8271...
wbrc.com
‘It’s something you never get over’: Community honors loved ones lost to violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families of those lost to violence gathered Friday to honor their loved ones. The balloon release was organized by Brittney Otis. He son, Ta’Narius “TJ” Moore, Jr., was just five years old when he was caught in the crossfire of a family argument. It happened in 2019 at a north Birmingham apartment complex.
Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets. Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included: Mya Agnello, Cullman Aidan Clark, Montgomery Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland Anaya McCullum, Montgomery Jayda Mullins, Hoover Janiah Pickett, Birmingham Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts Jakobe Reed, Adamsville Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
Local police departments work to fill gaps due to nationwide staff shortages
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police departments across the country are experiencing staff shortages, and that same challenge hits home for several law enforcement organizations right here in our backyard. The Birmingham and Tuscaloosa police departments say it’s challenging times recruiting for all jobs right now, especially law enforcement. They say they’re making multiple efforts to […]
The best reactions to Birmingham’s new Miss Fancy elephant statue
Birmingham’s Avondale Park revealed its latest homage to its most famous resident Saturday with, what else -- a party, peanut truck and trumpet fanfare. Miss Fancy prances at the entrance to the park off Fifth Avenue South, trunk aloft. Children ride on her back. The statue honors Miss Fancy,...
Valley Veterinary Clinic Suffers Catastrophic Fire
Alexandria, AL – At approximately 4:00 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire. They put out the following message on their facebook page, “Fire crews are currently working a structure fire on US Highway 431 near Cutters pizza. There are a lot of fire apparatus is in the area, so please use caution while driving through the area. Thank you.” This fire did not actually involve Cutter’s Pizzeria which was untouched. The fire did destroy the Valley Veterinary Clinic located at 7100 U.S. Hwy 431. At this time the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and as more information is known will be updated. To see updated article click here: https://calhounjournal.com/update-early-morning-fire-in-alexandria/
wvtm13.com
8 people lose their home to fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The American Red Cross is lending aid to eight people who were left homeless Sunday after a house fire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived just before noon to find heavy fire showing at the house in the 100 block of 10th Court North. There were...
