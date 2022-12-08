ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

wbrc.com

Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham holds annual Christmas parade

PELHAM – The city of Pelham was filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 10 as the annual Christmas parade was held. This is the second time the parade has been held, although the Christmas tree lighting has been held many years previously. The Pelham City Council wished everyone...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera Christmas Parade sees successful turnout

CALERA – Calera welcomed the Christmas season on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the city held its annual Christmas parade along U.S. 31 at 6 p.m. The parade, which was hosted by Calera Parks & Recreation, took place in the historic downtown district and was centered around city hall. The theme this year was Christmas characters.
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Unsung holiday heroes

As we’re approaching Christmas, more and more towns and cities are holding their annual holiday festivities. There are Christmas parades, tree lightings, or in the case of Alabaster, a water tower lighting. As we enjoy these events and others that our municipalities put on, it is easy to miss...
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County community pays tribute to beloved fast food worker

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — It's an unforgettable laugh and upbeat personality that are keeping people in Shelby County smiling, despite the tragic loss of Phillis Moore. Many knew her simply as "Miss Phillis." WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph first introduced viewers to "Miss Phillis" in December 2021. That's when customers...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Indian Springs School opens Kayser Samford Community Commons

PELHAM – Indian Springs School had its official ribbon cutting for Kayser Samford Community Commons on Friday, Dec. 9. The facility is the second phase of a campus masterplan that began 10 years ago. The school began assessing what the needs would be for the faculty, students body population on campus grew in numbers.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Oaks welcomes new assistant principal

PELHAM – Pelham Oaks Elementary School has announced a new assistant principal, Kelsey Deason will join the Panther family. “I am honored and so excited to be joining the Pelham Oaks family,” Deason said in a Facebook post. “As an educator, I have been able to support students and teachers as an interventionist, first grade teacher, fourth grade teacher and district wide instructional specialist.”
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

City of Montevallo announces parade and window decorating contest winners

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s downtown has been decorated to mirror the front of a Christmas card, making it a perfect holiday backdrop for the city’s annual holiday festivities. The city began the holiday season with the county’s first Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 1. Local residents lined...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Video highlights 95-year legacy of Montevallo Fire and Rescue

MONTEVALLO – The legacy of service Montevallo Fire and Rescue has established over the last 95 years reaches far beyond the confines of the Montevallo community. The department has served as the starting place and training grounds for many people, including more than 50 career fire service members. “For...
MONTEVALLO, AL
CBS 42

Walker County Humane and Adoption Center halts intake of animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to overwhelming demand, the Walker County Humane and Adoption Center is no longer accepting new animals until after Christmas. The center’s director, Kay Farley, says their numbers are getting out of hand. She says they are hosting well over 100 cats and dogs this month. Getting through the holiday season, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Downtown Calera to hold first movie on main showing “Elf”

CALERA – Calera Main Street announced a new event for the holiday season. Tickets are on sale now for two showings of the modern holiday movie “Elf” on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Movie on Main event will be held at the Collectivus Event Center located at 8271...
CALERA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets.  Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included:  Mya Agnello, Cullman  Aidan Clark, Montgomery  Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri   Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland  Anaya McCullum, Montgomery  Jayda Mullins, Hoover  Janiah Pickett, Birmingham  Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas   Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts  Jakobe Reed, Adamsville  Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina   Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Local police departments work to fill gaps due to nationwide staff shortages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police departments across the country are experiencing staff shortages, and that same challenge hits home for several law enforcement organizations right here in our backyard. The Birmingham and Tuscaloosa police departments say it’s challenging times recruiting for all jobs right now, especially law enforcement. They say they’re making multiple efforts to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Valley Veterinary Clinic Suffers Catastrophic Fire

Alexandria, AL – At approximately 4:00 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire. They put out the following message on their facebook page, “Fire crews are currently working a structure fire on US Highway 431 near Cutters pizza. There are a lot of fire apparatus is in the area, so please use caution while driving through the area. Thank you.” This fire did not actually involve Cutter’s Pizzeria which was untouched. The fire did destroy the Valley Veterinary Clinic located at 7100 U.S. Hwy 431. At this time the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and as more information is known will be updated. To see updated article click here: https://calhounjournal.com/update-early-morning-fire-in-alexandria/
ALEXANDRIA, AL
wvtm13.com

8 people lose their home to fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The American Red Cross is lending aid to eight people who were left homeless Sunday after a house fire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews arrived just before noon to find heavy fire showing at the house in the 100 block of 10th Court North. There were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

