ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Humane agents work to get neglected bullmastiff to normal weight; pursuing possible charges

By Gerry Ricciutti
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347Wjb_0jbzO4r300

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

(Warning: Images in this report show animal neglect, which could be disturbing to some)

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents at Animal Charity say they will eventually take the case of a badly emaciated dog to prosecutors to see what kind of charges can be filed.

They found “Henderson” on Youngstown’s East Side on Monday.

The four-year-old bullmastiff weighed just 73 pounds at the time — less than half of what it should weigh.

Although agents took the animal straight to a veterinarian for emergency medical care, they learned it had been starved for a long time.

TSA officials find dog in passenger’s bag at Wisconsin airport

After being brought to Animal Charity, Henderson’s condition was so severe that he needed to be kept in some sort of isolation — away from other dogs that might make him sick. It meant moving other animals to different parts of the facility, which is already overcrowded.

Because of his large frame, workers also had to find Henderson a bigger crate to stay in.

Although agents believe that the dog had been starved and neglected for some time, it had no other illnesses.

“He would have been a healthy dog. He does not have heartworm. He does not have Lyme disease, you know. He’s not carrying any kind of… disease or condition that would have caused this. This is, unfortunately, due to a lack of care and neglect,” said Jane MacMurchy, of Animal Charity.

Dayton rescue pups to be featured on Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX

For now, while the investigation continues, staff plan to move him into a medical foster home later this week.

“It will be a calm setting where he can get the crate rest he needs, but he’ll be local, so that way, he can continue to come in for his periodic check-ups,” MacMurchy said.

Agents said it will take months of care to get Henderson back to a normal weight again.

Henderson’s caregivers at Animal Charity say the Bull Mastiff is very affectionate and loves to be around people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 5

integrity matters
4d ago

I'm so sick and tired of the animal neglect and abuse in Youngstown. Can we starve the people responsible for this poor baby's pain?? At the least they should be put in jail for a long time. We need stricter laws and the enforcement of those laws!

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Mahoning County Dog Warden addresses typo on dog license order forms

If you received your dog license order form from the Mahoning County Dog Warden and were shocked at the price, don't worry. The Dog Warden says the price you see is a typo. The order forms mailed out from the Auditor's Office say licenses are $40 per dog. The Dog Warden has since addressed this typo and assured residents that the price is actually $20 per dog.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire spreads through Youngstown home

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire at a home on Youngstown's South Side. Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday that a house was on fire in the area of Indianola and Hunter Avenues. The first crews to arrive found fire inside a home on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two secretly indicted for overdose death of Canfield mother of two

Two people have been secretly indicted for allegedly supplying the drugs that caused the fatal overdose of an Canfield mother or two. Anthony Harris, 39, of Warren has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest one week ago on charges of involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in fentanyl, and corrupting another with drugs.
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren mom arrested after toddler found wandering neighborhood at 2 a.m.

A Warren woman has been charged after police found her two-year-old daughter wandering a quarter of a mile from her home just before two o’clock in the morning. Responding to a call from a concerned citizen early Sunday, police say they found the girl wearing a coat, pants and a urine-soaked diaper in the front yard of a home on Douglas Street NW in the Warren Heights apartment complex.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back sentenced from Columbiana County prison

A former Minneapolis Police Officer who pleaded guilty for his part in the death of George Floyd has been sentenced in a prison a half hour south of Youngstown. J Alexander Kueng, 29, appeared before a camera in the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Columbiana County on Friday where he was sentenced on a charge of aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Firefighter, dog treated for smoke inhalation at burning Farrell home

Usually when you hear the term "dog rescue", it brings to mind good Samaritans who save a dog from abhorrent conditions or a life wandering the streets. But in Farrell on Monday, firefighters actually rescued a dog from a burning home. Firefighters from Farrell, Sharon, Hermitage and Shenango Township were...
FARRELL, PA
WFMJ.com

Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty

A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
SALEM, OH
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy