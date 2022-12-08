ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Ex-NYPD cop Michael Valva gets 25 to life for murdering autistic son

By Reuven Fenton, Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436b3u_0jbzNeJd00

Disgraced former NYPD cop Michael Valva, found guilty of murder in the freezing death of his autistic son , was hit with a sentence Thursday of 25 years to life in the sickening case.

Judge William Condon, noting the emotional toll the trial had taken, handed down the sentence in Suffolk County –delivering the maximum punishment for Valva’s November conviction of second-degree murder .

Valva, 43, was found guilty in the heartbreaking 2020 death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas, after the ex-cop locked the little boy in an unheated garage overnight.

“This was the most stressful trial I’ve ever been a part of as either a lawyer or a judge,” Condon said. “Everybody who took part in this trial lost sleep, didn’t eat, had nightmares — it was difficult for everyone.”

Valva, 43, was found guilty last month in the heartbreaking 2020 death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas, after the ex-cop locked the little boy in an unheated garage overnight.

His voice breaking, a tearful Valva said he accepted the sentence “as I have already sentenced myself to a life of extreme remorse, loss and grief.”

“First want to express to you and everyone involved in case I am truly sorry. I am regretful and ashamed, heartbroken and grief stricken,” he said. “I loved Thomas with all my heart.”

“I terribly failed my boys, instead of providing them with unconditional love and support,” he said. “My actions were neglectful and abusive to my boys, resulting in the tragic death of Thomas.”

“Judge Condon, I did not want my son to die. I never imagined he would have died. However, I lost my way, thinking punishments were temporary and eventually would get us back to normal,” he said. “I was so wrong, and it cost Thomas his life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDxjf_0jbzNeJd00
Former NYPD officer Michael Valva was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his autistic son 8-year-old son Thomas in 2020.
Dennis A. Clark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VF0ij_0jbzNeJd00
Thomas Valva died of hypothermia after he was locked in a cold garage overnight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCeG0_0jbzNeJd00
Valva was given the maximum sentence for his second-degree murder conviction.
Suffolk County Sheriff via AP
Previous 1 of 5 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QboI1_0jbzNeJd00
Valva crying in court at his sentencing in Riverhead, New York on December 8, 2022.
Dennis A. Clark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOKbe_0jbzNeJd00
An emergency worker testified at the trial that Valva had "no emotion, no sense of concern" for Thomas.
Dennis A. Clark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ly7er_0jbzNeJd00
A prosecutor holding up a photo of Thomas taken in school the day before he died.
Dennis A. Clark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhm8k_0jbzNeJd00
Valva giving a statement at his sentencing.
Dennis A. Clark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdwmh_0jbzNeJd00
Valva being led out court after being given 25 years.
Dennis A. Clark

Thomas died of hypothermia after being exposed to freezing temperatures for up to 16 hours, with the mercury dipping below 20 degrees. The boy’s older brother Anthony, then 10, survived the same heinous treatment.

The pair’s exile to the garage was the culmination of a pattern of abuse — the principal at Thomas’ school testified at trial that educators had made a slew of calls to Child Protective Services over concerns the brothers were being abused at home.

“I appreciate and I think you are sincere in saying you’re sorry, I really do,” Condon said, addressing the ex-cop. “I don’t think you intended to kill Thomas.”

“But there’s no getting around the fact that Thomas and Anthony lived their young lives under constant duress in the place where they should have felt safest in their own home,” he added.

Vala’s former position at the NYPD made his actions “all the more unconscionable,” Condon said.

“Rather than be his children’s protector he was a warden who starved and repeatedly punished,” the judge added.”One question still beguiles me,” Condon said. “How did all of us as a community allow this to happen? And I acknowledge this is not the appropriate forum to have this discussion — but it needs to happen.”

“An 8-year-old boy who right now should have been getting excited for Christmas is dead,” he said.


Juror Christina Anselmo told The Post she was surprised by Valva’s emotional display.

“We hadn’t heard him cry or speak at all the entire time, so to see him actually kind of show some sort of remorse or feeling, that’s not something we ever saw during the trial nor on any of the videos or audio recordings we heard as audience,” she said.

“I believe there’s some remorse there. I don’t think he intended on that happening,” she added, “but he sure enough didn’t do anything to stop it, so that’s what makes him guilty.”

Another juror, Scott Krusen, wasn’t convinced about Valva’s remorse.

“I think a lot of those tears was the fact that he knows he’s going to be in prison for the rest of his life. He showed no emotion at all at the trial,” he said.

“[Defense attorney John] LoTurco said that he loved his kids. His definition of love must be different that mine,” Krusen added. “I couldn’t imagine any father doing what he did to his kids.”

Valva’s emotional affect was brought up at trial as well.

An emergency worker who fought to save little Thomas testified at trial Valva had “no emotion, no sense of concern,” for his son — and told first responders he found the boy unconscious after hitting his head on a door frame.

“We all came to see closure. We wanted to make sure that this man got the absolute biggest sentence that he could under the law,” juror Thomas Malloy told The Post.

“He convicted him. We didn’t convict him,” Malloy added.

Comments / 10

Related
wbrc.com

Former NYPD officer sentenced in freezing death of 8-year-old son

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (News 12) - A former New York City police officer will be spending 25 years to life behind bars for the death of his 8-year-old son in January 2020. Michael Valva, 43, broke down during his sentencing Thursday at the courthouse. He sobbed, saying he is heartbroken and grief-stricken by the death of his son, 8-year-old Thomas Valva.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops

A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday.  Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said.  Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said.  Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.  Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said.  He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Rikers jail inmate, 39, dies in custody

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 39-year-old detainee at the Rikers Island jail facility died on Sunday, officials said. Edgardo Mejias died at the Anna M. Kross Center around 5 p.m., according to the Department of Correction. He’s the 17th inmate to die while in custody this year, though others died shortly after receiving compassionate release. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend

Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out.  Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Inside LI gang’s reign of terror that includes shooting outside Zeldin home, French bulldog thefts

Heinous Long Island gang members who love to boast they’re “Everybody Killers’’ unleashed a reign of terror that included the shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home — and even the theft of  French bulldogs to fund their crimes, authorities said Monday.  The suspected teenage triggerman in the Zeldin shooting, Noah Green, is among 18 alleged members of the gang named in a 148-count indictment unsealed by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney charging the street crew with murder, attempted murder, carjackings and thefts. Green, 18, had been indicted Nov. 7 in the Zeldin shooting, but only for gun possession. Authorities said the gang called itself “No Fake Love,” or “NFL,” and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Woman groped on JFK flight says she was ‘disrespected’ by attacker’s light sentence

A Queens woman who was sexually molested on a flight to JFK Airport told The Post on Monday that a federal judge “disrespected” her by giving her convicted attacker a break. The victim, 30, said US District Judge Frederic Block, 88, “invalidated” her horrifying 2018 experience by allowing convicted creep Daniel Katz to dodge any prison time last week. “It hurts,” said the woman, who asked to be identified only as Gina. “Even though ultimately [his conviction] was still an empowering experience … and helpful for my healing journey, I think at the end of the day, I really just feel...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Murder victim’s family furious after Bragg prosecutor bids to free killer

A prosecutor for soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is trying to help spring from prison a murderer he helped send away a decade ago – a move critics say is only possible in the Big Apple’s woke “Bizarro World.” David Drucker wrote a letter to Gov. Hochul’s Executive Clemency Bureau seeking leniency for rapper Trevell “G. Dep” Coleman, who is serving 15 years to life at upstate Fishkill Correctional Facility for the 1993 cold-blooded shooting death of John Henkel, 32. “Many defendants display remorse, but it is rarely clear how much they are sorry for their crime and how much they...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in NYC after alleged fight with boyfriend: sources

A teenage girl was fatally stabbed in the neck in a Manhattan apartment Sunday night after allegedly getting into a fight with her boyfriend, sources said. Saniyah Lawrence, 16, was discovered just after 5:30 p.m. after cops responded to reports of the stabbing inside the apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem, according to law enforcement sources. She was rushed to Harlem Hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m., according to cops. The boyfriend fled before police arrived. Sources said he was wearing a black jacket, black pants and black and green sneakers at the time. Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation was ongoing.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Rudy Giuliani owes ex-wife $14K, far less than ‘faulty’ amount she claimed: judge

Judith Giuliani’s claims that her former husband Rudy owes her $260,000 under a divorce agreement is “faulty,” a Manhattan judge found Monday — as he attempted to wrangle the feuding exes during a chaotic court hearing. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz concluded that by his calculations, the remainder of what the 78-year-old former New York City mayor owes his ex-wife is roughly $14,000 for his half of their country club fees. In her August lawsuit, Judith, 67, asked Katz to hold Rudy Giuliani in civil contempt, claiming he fell behind on $262,000 in alimony, country club fees and condo payments under...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight

A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Shot NYPD hero rips ex-con’s release with ex-NFL player’s help as ‘absolutely insane’

The hero NYPD detective who was allegedly shot by an ex-con — only to watch the suspect get bailed out with the help of a former NFL player — calls the situation “absolutely insane. “That’s the cherry on the cake of the worst crime in New York you could ever think of — a cop getting shot,” wounded Detective Dominick Libretti, 34, told a pal, who recounted the conversation to The Post on Monday. “And the [accused shooter] is out walking around? “I think the whole thing is absolutely insane,’’ said Libretti, who still only has about 40% feeling in his right leg...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-con packing two guns among armed NYC farebeaters busted in past week

NYPD cops busted four subway fare-beaters in the past week and recovered guns from each of them — including an ex-con who was packing two loaded pistols, police sources said Monday. Damien Trinidad, 28 — who had been out of state prison for just four months — was arrested Tuesday after getting into a scuffle with transit cops at the Broadway and East New York subway station in Brooklyn, sources said. Trinidad was initially stopped on a fare-beating rap — until a “ghost gun” was spotted in his waistband and a second firearm wrapped in a bandana then fell from his pants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams rips bail release of perp who beat homeless man with bat

Mayor Eric Adams slammed a recent judicial decision that put a Manhattan man busted for a brutal caught-on-camera bat attack back on the street so quickly as the latest example of America’s legal system failing. “Every time we do our job as law enforcement in the city [as] administrators, we are seeing this revolving door – a catch, release, repeat system that is really playing out all across the country,” Adams told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on Saturday. Karim Azizi, 36, is accused of pulling a bat from his pants and swinging it at a 47-year-old man, who is homeless, sending the victim tumbling to...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Heartbreaking funeral held for young Bronx brothers allegedly killed by their mom

The tiny white coffins of the two little Bronx brothers allegedly killed by their mother were placed side by side at their funeral Friday — a heartbreaking sight for family and friends mourning the “angels.” Sean Macnair, a neighbor, broke down sobbing as he recalled trying to resuscitate little Daishawn Fleming, 3, who was killed along with his 11-month-old brother Octavius Canada in last month’s horror. “When I tried to give him life back, I felt like I was ready to give my life,” Macnair said of the tot. “If he was dying right here, if I could make a trade,...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC teen student beaten during attempted stabbing in smackdown video

A disturbing video posted on Twitter shows a 14-year-old student being beaten by a band of angry youths in Queens. One of the attackers unsuccessfully tried to stab the helpless boy, cops said. The beatdown took place Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Thomson Avenue and 31st Street, police said. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old was assaulted by five “unknown males” who punched him multiple times in the head and body, the NYPD said. One of the attackers flashed a knife and attempted to stab the victim, but miraculously, he was not cut, a department spokesperson said. The youth armed with the shank was wearing a backpack with shark teeth. Previous 1 of 2 Next The 14-year-old sustained bruising and small cuts to his ears and arms, police said. There are no arrests and “the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD said. An NYC teacher source believes the brawl broke out outside a Department of Education building at 30-20 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City that houses three high schools: Bard Early College, High School of Applied Communication, and Academy of Finance and Enterprise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Bentley driver with $41K hidden on him stabbed repeatedly during attempted robbery

A young Bentley driver was stabbed multiple times by a group of attackers during an attempted robbery in Queens on Friday — but was able to keep the $41,000 he had hidden in his jacket, cops said. The 20-year-old victim told cops the incident began around 10:30 p.m. when he parked his car at 194th Street and 75th Avenue in Fresh Meadows and was approached by a stranger who started a conversation with him. When the victim got out of his luxury car, he was attacked by the man and two other men he didn’t know, cops said. One of the attackers...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
67K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy