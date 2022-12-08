Ex-NYPD cop Michael Valva gets 25 to life for murdering autistic son

Disgraced former NYPD cop Michael Valva, found guilty of murder in the freezing death of his autistic son , was hit with a sentence Thursday of 25 years to life in the sickening case.

Judge William Condon, noting the emotional toll the trial had taken, handed down the sentence in Suffolk County –delivering the maximum punishment for Valva’s November conviction of second-degree murder .

Valva, 43, was found guilty in the heartbreaking 2020 death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas, after the ex-cop locked the little boy in an unheated garage overnight.

“This was the most stressful trial I’ve ever been a part of as either a lawyer or a judge,” Condon said. “Everybody who took part in this trial lost sleep, didn’t eat, had nightmares — it was difficult for everyone.”

Valva, 43, was found guilty last month in the heartbreaking 2020 death of his 8-year-old son, Thomas, after the ex-cop locked the little boy in an unheated garage overnight.

His voice breaking, a tearful Valva said he accepted the sentence “as I have already sentenced myself to a life of extreme remorse, loss and grief.”



“First want to express to you and everyone involved in case I am truly sorry. I am regretful and ashamed, heartbroken and grief stricken,” he said. “I loved Thomas with all my heart.”

“I terribly failed my boys, instead of providing them with unconditional love and support,” he said. “My actions were neglectful and abusive to my boys, resulting in the tragic death of Thomas.”

“Judge Condon, I did not want my son to die. I never imagined he would have died. However, I lost my way, thinking punishments were temporary and eventually would get us back to normal,” he said. “I was so wrong, and it cost Thomas his life.”

Former NYPD officer Michael Valva was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his autistic son 8-year-old son Thomas in 2020. Dennis A. Clark

Thomas Valva died of hypothermia after he was locked in a cold garage overnight.

Valva was given the maximum sentence for his second-degree murder conviction. Suffolk County Sheriff via AP

Valva crying in court at his sentencing in Riverhead, New York on December 8, 2022. Dennis A. Clark

An emergency worker testified at the trial that Valva had "no emotion, no sense of concern" for Thomas. Dennis A. Clark

A prosecutor holding up a photo of Thomas taken in school the day before he died. Dennis A. Clark

Valva giving a statement at his sentencing. Dennis A. Clark

Valva being led out court after being given 25 years. Dennis A. Clark

Previous 1 of 5 Next

Thomas died of hypothermia after being exposed to freezing temperatures for up to 16 hours, with the mercury dipping below 20 degrees. The boy’s older brother Anthony, then 10, survived the same heinous treatment.

The pair’s exile to the garage was the culmination of a pattern of abuse — the principal at Thomas’ school testified at trial that educators had made a slew of calls to Child Protective Services over concerns the brothers were being abused at home.

“I appreciate and I think you are sincere in saying you’re sorry, I really do,” Condon said, addressing the ex-cop. “I don’t think you intended to kill Thomas.”

“But there’s no getting around the fact that Thomas and Anthony lived their young lives under constant duress in the place where they should have felt safest in their own home,” he added.

Vala’s former position at the NYPD made his actions “all the more unconscionable,” Condon said.

“Rather than be his children’s protector he was a warden who starved and repeatedly punished,” the judge added.”One question still beguiles me,” Condon said. “How did all of us as a community allow this to happen? And I acknowledge this is not the appropriate forum to have this discussion — but it needs to happen.”

“An 8-year-old boy who right now should have been getting excited for Christmas is dead,” he said.



Juror Christina Anselmo told The Post she was surprised by Valva’s emotional display.

“We hadn’t heard him cry or speak at all the entire time, so to see him actually kind of show some sort of remorse or feeling, that’s not something we ever saw during the trial nor on any of the videos or audio recordings we heard as audience,” she said.

“I believe there’s some remorse there. I don’t think he intended on that happening,” she added, “but he sure enough didn’t do anything to stop it, so that’s what makes him guilty.”

Another juror, Scott Krusen, wasn’t convinced about Valva’s remorse.

“I think a lot of those tears was the fact that he knows he’s going to be in prison for the rest of his life. He showed no emotion at all at the trial,” he said.

“[Defense attorney John] LoTurco said that he loved his kids. His definition of love must be different that mine,” Krusen added. “I couldn’t imagine any father doing what he did to his kids.”



Valva’s emotional affect was brought up at trial as well.

An emergency worker who fought to save little Thomas testified at trial Valva had “no emotion, no sense of concern,” for his son — and told first responders he found the boy unconscious after hitting his head on a door frame.

“We all came to see closure. We wanted to make sure that this man got the absolute biggest sentence that he could under the law,” juror Thomas Malloy told The Post.

“He convicted him. We didn’t convict him,” Malloy added.