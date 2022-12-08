Read full article on original website
Carnival Offers Customers a New Kind of Cruise
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
travelnoire.com
Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney
After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
Looking for a cruise deal? Now is the time - even for the holidays or next summer
In pre-pandemic times, experienced cruisers marked their calendars for wave season, the early months of the new year when lines unveiled their most tempting offers. But this year, the cruise lines aren’t waiting to launch deals.
Norwegian Cruise Line reveals new routes for 2024 and 2025: 'Ultimate cruise vacation'
Norwegian Cruise Line announces its new sail itineraries for winter 2024, summer 2025 and winter 2025. Six ships will travel to the Greek Isles, the Caribbean, Alaska and more.
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Both Make Unpopular Dining Change
People don't like change especially when the change in no way benefits them. If a cruise line switched coffee brands, for example, that would anger some people and delight others. If it decided that coffee -- even the basic black kind -- now comes with a surcharge, well, then everybody would be angry.
Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
msn.com
5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
What kind of food is included on a cruise? Here's how to take advantage on your next sailing
Going on a cruise? Here are tips on how travelers can make the most of the food included in their fare.
Carnival Cruise Line Changes an Unpopular Beverage Policy
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has billed its ships the "Fun Ships," and that's accurate: Some of that fun involves families taking advantage of the water slides, pools, shows, and other family-friendly activities onboard. In some cases, that "fun" is of the adult variety. Carnival has a...
Dad's Story of Getting Kicked Off Cruise with His Baby Has People Outraged
We can't believe this actually happened.
Stowaways found on ship’s rudder after surviving 11-day trip
Three stowaways were captured sitting on the giant rudder of an oil tanker after they survived a remarkable 11-day voyage from Nigeria to the Canary Islands. The Spanish coast guard posted a dramatic photo of the three men precariously perched atop the rudder of the Maltese-flagged Alithini II as it arrived in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, on Monday. Their feet are seen dangling just inches above the water behind the massive hull. The ship — which left Lagos, Nigeria, on Nov. 17 — covered some 2,000 miles during the 11-day journey to the Spanish territory off northwest Africa, according to tracking website Marine...
maritime-executive.com
MSC Introduces its Newest Cruise Ship with NYC Celebration
MSC Cruises used the introduction of its newest cruise ship, the MSC Seascape as an opportunity to highlight the cruise company’s growing commitment to the New York and U.S. cruise markets. The cruise company which was launched 30 years ago, today calls itself the fastest-growing cruise brand operating a fleet of 21 cruise ships with two more currently under construction.
Christine Duffy was rejected as a flight attendant. Now, she runs Carnival Cruise Line
When she was a teenager, Christine Duffy dreamed of being a flight attendant. But that career goal was squashed when Pan American Airways rejected her for being too short.
Italy allows 2nd aid group's migrant rescue boat to dock
Italy has given permission for a second humanitarian aid group's ship to disembark its passengers rescued in the Mediterranean at an Italian port
US News and World Report
U.S. News Announces the 2023 Best Cruise Lines
Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Vacations and Best Travel Rewards Programs, today released its annual rankings of the Best Cruise Lines. The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the cruise that’s right for them....
Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship
Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Change Families Will Love
A cruise can offer the perfect mix of family togetherness and sending the kids off to the kids' or teenagers' clubs so they can spend time making new friends their own age (allowing for some adult-only time). It's a nice mix where parents get to spend time at the pool, shows, the casino, and maybe a bar or two, knowing that their children are having fun.
