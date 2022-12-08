ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cruisefever.net

Best Mediterranean Cruises in 2023 (7 Nights +)

Looking to take a Mediterranean cruise in 2023? We found the best deals out of ports along the Mediterranean and listed some of the best deals below. These cruises are all at least 7 nights in duration and are priced under $750 with most being under $400 and $500 per person for an interior stateroom.
cntraveler.com

The Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Luxe Voyages to Italy, Japan, Iceland, and South America

Imagine indulging nonstop in champagne, caviar, and lobster every day aboard a cruise—and not needing to pay one cent extra. All-inclusive cruises make fantasies like these reality by bundling many luxurious amenities into the voyage fare. And savvy cruisers know that the perk-laden, all-inclusive itineraries make for the most lavish, stress free vacations.
ALASKA STATE
cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Have the Largest Cruise Ship Pool at Sea

On a recent sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, I sat down with a group of media to talk to Jay Schneider, the cruise line’s Chief Product Innovation Officer, about Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Changes an Unpopular Beverage Policy

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has billed its ships the "Fun Ships," and that's accurate: Some of that fun involves families taking advantage of the water slides, pools, shows, and other family-friendly activities onboard. In some cases, that "fun" is of the adult variety. Carnival has a...
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Shatters Record with Cyber Monday Bookings

The demand for travel in the cruise industry is palpable. As evidenced by Carnival Cruise Line’s latest booking numbers on Cyber Monday this year, people are ready to cruise. Compared to Cyber Monday in 2019, bookings were 50% higher this year for the cruise line. 2019 is a good...
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Moves to Port Canaveral

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship has repositioned to Port Canaveral and the world’s largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, now has four cruise ships sailing from the port. Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas is now offering cruises from Port Canaveral for the 2022-2023 winter season. “We are thrilled...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
marinelink.com

World's Largest Cruise Ship Floated Out in Finland

Finland's Meyer Turku shipyard has floated out what it says is the world's largest and Royal Caribbean International’s most environmentally friendly cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. During the upcoming weekend, the ship will be moved to the outfitting dock, where its now fully assembled hull will be finished...
maritime-executive.com

Stowaways Found on Tanker’s Rudder After Making 2700 NM Trip

Three stowaways were found sitting on the top of a tanker’s rudder when the vessel arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands on Monday. They were taken to a local hospital while the local migrant services are highlighting it was not the first case of this type with migrants continuing to attempt perilous journeys.

Comments / 0

Community Policy