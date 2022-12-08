HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – She was highlighted as one of the Hidden Figures, but Mary Winston Jackson is hidden no longer. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer at NASA Langley Research Center during segregation whose achievements were highlighted in the Hidden Figures blockbuster film, has the NASA Headquarters building named after her along Hidden Figures Way, and now the state-of-the-art Mary Winston Jackson Neighborhood Center located on Lincoln Street of North Armistead Avenue is up and running.

