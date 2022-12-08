Read full article on original website
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
WAVY News 10
Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – She was highlighted as one of the Hidden Figures, but Mary Winston Jackson is hidden no longer. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer at NASA Langley Research Center during segregation whose achievements were highlighted in the Hidden Figures blockbuster film, has the NASA Headquarters building named after her along Hidden Figures Way, and now the state-of-the-art Mary Winston Jackson Neighborhood Center located on Lincoln Street of North Armistead Avenue is up and running.
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk's Legacy Lounge drops appeal to reopen as club after permit revoked by city council
Norfolk's Legacy Lounge drops appeal to reopen as club after permit revoked by city council

A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after a quadruple shooting outside earlier this year has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
Together Again: Janet Jackson stopping by Virginia Beach for 2023 concert tour
An upcoming Janet Jackson concert will have fans in Hampton Roads "scream"-ing as the Grammy-winning artist announced a local stop for her Together Again tour in 2023.
WAVY News 10
Unbreakable spirit: Newport News teacher breaking barriers in her classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News teacher is playing a vital role in her own community, helping to shape the next generation of children. But not only is she doing that, she’s also sharing her unbreakable spirit. In a classroom full of eager, energetic first graders,...
WAVY News 10
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Michael Muhammad, critic of Norfolk government, found guilty of disorderly conduct
Michael Muhammad, critic of Norfolk government, found guilty of disorderly conduct

Muhammad, who will appeal, has claimed there's a conspiracy to keep him silent and out of "the town square."
Foodbank hosting December drive-through food pantry
The pantry will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, and the initiative is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday Parade takes place Saturday
The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m.
Weekend waterfront parade in Norfolk ushers in holiday season
The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.
WAVY News 10
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living community in Pembroke Square
The new senior living community, Avia Pembroke, will be on 373 Constitution Drive at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive. It is one of the new buildings going up in Pembroke Square, where Pembroke Mall previously was.
Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
WAVY News 10
Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
WAVY News 10
Rep. Bobby Scott to be commencement speaker at Virginia Wesleyan graduation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Rep. Bobby Scott will be the keynote speaker at the Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus commencement ceremony for mid-year graduates Dec. 17. The graduation begins at 10 a.m., with doors opening at 9 a.m., in the Brock Theatre of the Goode Fine and Performing...
Local Facebook group giving back through the "Kindness Rocks Project"
If you stumble across colorful stones of fun cartoons or motivational messages, you're looking at the work of the "Norfolk Rocks"(Hampton Roads) in what they call the "Kindness Rocks Project."
Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants
Sentara Norfolk General has the only adult organ transplant program in Hampton Road and performs between 75 to 120 kidney transplants a year.
Hampton VA event helps veterans understand PACT Act benefits
Hampton Roads veterans had the chance to learn more about their PACT Act benefits during an event hosted by the Hampton VA Medical Center at the Chesapeake Community Base Outpatient Clinic.
