Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – She was highlighted as one of the Hidden Figures, but Mary Winston Jackson is hidden no longer. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer at NASA Langley Research Center during segregation whose achievements were highlighted in the Hidden Figures blockbuster film, has the NASA Headquarters building named after her along Hidden Figures Way, and now the state-of-the-art Mary Winston Jackson Neighborhood Center located on Lincoln Street of North Armistead Avenue is up and running.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected

William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected. Norfolk’s Legacy Lounge drops appeal to reopen as …. A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after a quadruple shooting outside earlier this year has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub. Read more: https://bit.ly/3hj3L5h. Michael...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
NORFOLK, VA

