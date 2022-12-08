SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning about an old scam that’s making a new comeback in San Luis Obispo County. The Sheriff’s Office has been informed that several people in the last few days reported they had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammers used technology that made it appear the call was coming from the Sheriff’s Office on caller ID. Residents were warned there was a warrant out for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty. The scammer has even used the names of actual judges to make the call appear to be legitimate. The caller indicates the resident can clear the warrant by making arrangements to give them information from a green dot card/prepaid debit card. In one of those cases, a county resident fell victim to this scam with a reported loss of $5,000. The Sheriff’s Office want to warn residents these calls have no connection to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office or Superior Court.

