Los Osos Resident Pleads Guilty to Felony DUI
LOS OSOS — Gianna Brencola (23) of Los Osos has entered a plea of guilty to felony driving while under the influence of alcohol and faces up to six years in state prison. The incident occurred on Halloween evening, October 31, 2021, in Morro Bay. At a preliminary hearing, the court heard evidence that Brencola struck several parked cars while driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .30 percent, more than three times the legal limit for driving which is .08 percent.
kclu.org
Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County
One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
16-year-old boy from Atascadero dies in apparent DUI crash on Highway 41
The boy was a passenger in the car when it hydroplaned on a curve.
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero man convicted of illegally possessing a firearm
A San Luis Obispo County jury found a 50-year-old Atascadero man guilty this week of possession of a firearm while he was prohibited from doing so because he was previously convicted of a felony crime. Under federal and state law, it is a crime for a person with a felony conviction to possess a firearm for the remainder of their lifetime.
Woman killed Cal Poly student in drunken hit-and-run. She just pleaded guilty to new DUI
Her blood alcohol content was above 0.3 percent, according to a police report.
calcoastnews.com
Driver crashes into pole in SLO, knocking out power
A driver crashed into a power pole in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, knocking it down and onto a street close to Highway 101. Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported the crash near the intersection of Taft Street and Highway 101 near California Boulevard. The power pole fell onto Taft Street, knocking out power for customers in the area.
Phone Scam Circulating San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning about an old scam that’s making a new comeback in San Luis Obispo County. The Sheriff’s Office has been informed that several people in the last few days reported they had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammers used technology that made it appear the call was coming from the Sheriff’s Office on caller ID. Residents were warned there was a warrant out for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty. The scammer has even used the names of actual judges to make the call appear to be legitimate. The caller indicates the resident can clear the warrant by making arrangements to give them information from a green dot card/prepaid debit card. In one of those cases, a county resident fell victim to this scam with a reported loss of $5,000. The Sheriff’s Office want to warn residents these calls have no connection to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office or Superior Court.
Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting
LOMPOC, Calif. — A Lompoc man was arrested for homicide in the early morning hours Saturday in a fatal shooting that took place on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. According to the Lompoc Police Department, Benito Martinez, 20, shot a 22-year-old male Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The LPD say they found the victim The post Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing firearm
– On Friday at approximately 11:45 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Mitchell for a report of a tenant/landlord dispute where a firearm was brandished. During the investigation, it was determined the suspect, Joseph Davis, pointed a handgun at the victim during the dispute. The victim safely vacated the property and called 911.
calcoastnews.com
SLO police arrest man for pulling a gun during a property dispute
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 34-year-old man on Friday after he pulled a gun during a dispute with his landlord. Shortly before noon, a caller reported a man had pulled a semi-automatic handgun during a dispute. After Joseph Davis allegedly pointed the handgun at the victim, the victim fled the property and called 911.
Suspect arrested after SLO tenant and landlord got into argument and someone pulled a gun
No details on the identities of the victim or suspect have been released.
calcoastnews.com
Man shot and killed in Lompoc, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday evening near Pioneer Park in Lompoc, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on 600 block of North Fourth Street. Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. Responders transported the...
calcoastnews.com
One person killed in crash on Highway 41 near Morro Bay
Update: The CHP has identified the driver as 19-year-old Orion Messina of Atascadero, who was not injured in the crash. His 16-year-old passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Officers believe alcohol played a roll in the fatal crash. Initial: One person was killed Saturday after...
Arrest made in suspected hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo
An arrest has been made in a crash involving a bicyclist and a driver who police said fled the scene earlier this week in San Luis Obispo.
Jury finds 2018 murder suspect guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a jury found Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. guilty of second-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office. In the early morning hours of June 13, 2018, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a […]
Phone scam ‘making a comeback’ in SLO County
Scam claims residents have warrant for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an old scam that’s making a new comeback in San Luis Obispo County. The sheriff’s office has been informed...
Power outages leave nearly 30,000 customers in the dark across SLO County
Power outages lasted throughout the day as the storm developed in San Luis Obispo County.
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
Man, 22, killed in Friday night shooting in Lompoc
An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Lompoc Friday night. The victim's name has not been released.
SLOPD asking for help in identifying the driver in a collision
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman involved in a vehicle-bicycle accident.
Comments / 9