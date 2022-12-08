Read full article on original website
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'
Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Musk said the banned accounts of Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson have been reinstated. But he isn't sure about the former president yet.
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Mike Lindell says he'll drop 'everything' and fly to lobby Elon Musk in person to unban him from Twitter
"I want to show him the evidence of why Twitter kicked me off," Lindell told Insider on Tuesday night.
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Second Twitter files drop backfires on Elon Musk
A second edition of the “Twitter Files” claimed to reveal that the company has “secret blacklists”, which observers say sound highly similar to the billionaire’s own policies.Former New York Times opinion columnist Bari Weiss presented a series of cases in which Twitter has limited the distribution and recommendation of certain tweets.In a series of tweets, she explained the previous management’s position of reducing the visibility of Twitter users who violated company policies and highlighted conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Chaya Raichik, who operates the Libsoftiktok account as examples of those punished by the company.Ms Weiss wrote in the 30-tweet...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds
President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
NBC Miami
Democratic Lawmakers Ask Musk for Info on Possible Chinese Manipulation of Twitter
Three Democratic House members are calling on Elon Musk to provide information about a possible Twitter manipulation campaign by the Chinese government. The move comes after Musk released what he said is the first set of "Twitter Files" to support claims that the company's prior management handled content moderation in a way that was biased against conservatives.
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Liberals fume as Elon Musk gives independent journalist Bari Weiss unprecedented access for Twitter Files 2
Critics took aim at Twitter owner Elon Musk and independent journalist Bari Weiss over a report that he has given her unprecedented access to the company's systems.
Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'
Clicking a user's blue tick used to display a message saying the account was "notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."
Elon Musk and the (ahem) future of civilization
Military analyst John Robb warns of a new danger he sees to global stability: A “network swarm” of digitally connected Western institutions — wired together largely via Twitter — could escalate conflict with Russia in a way that is beyond the control of Western governments.
Elon Musk keeps bringing in new people to Twitter, like enthusiastic interns, cousins, and even Bari Weiss
Elon Musk has owned Twitter for about five weeks. Already, he has made massive changes and upended norms of corporate hiring and access.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes frets his ‘worst fears' have been realized since Musk acquired Twitter
MSNBC's Chris Hayes complained about Elon Musk's handling of Twitter in an guest essay for the New York Times, saying his "worst fears" have been realized.
Musk declares New York Times ‘lobbying firm for far left’ after reportedly ignoring ‘Twitter Files’ story
Twitter owner Elon Musk called The New York Times a "lobbying firm for far left politicians" on Saturday after it was charged with ignoring the "Twitter Files" revelations.
Elon Musk rehires Ligma and Johnson, who never worked there
Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, and Twitter, has been trying his best to un-fire those he laid off just a few weeks ago. The rash decision has effected millions of Twitter users, and had an immediate impact on the company. None are more aware of that impact then Rahul Ligma...
Chris Hayes calls Musk’s Twitter rollout ‘disastrous,’ calls it ‘impulse purchase’ to serve his ideology
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes bashed Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, calling it "disastrous" and insisting the billionaire did it to promote his own agenda.
