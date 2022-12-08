ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
The Independent

Second Twitter files drop backfires on Elon Musk

A second edition of the “Twitter Files” claimed to reveal that the company has “secret blacklists”, which observers say sound highly similar to the billionaire’s own policies.Former New York Times opinion columnist Bari Weiss presented a series of cases in which Twitter has limited the distribution and recommendation of certain tweets.In a series of tweets, she explained the previous management’s position of reducing the visibility of Twitter users who violated company policies and highlighted conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Chaya Raichik, who operates the Libsoftiktok account as examples of those punished by the company.Ms Weiss wrote in the 30-tweet...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
NBC Miami

Democratic Lawmakers Ask Musk for Info on Possible Chinese Manipulation of Twitter

Three Democratic House members are calling on Elon Musk to provide information about a possible Twitter manipulation campaign by the Chinese government. The move comes after Musk released what he said is the first set of "Twitter Files" to support claims that the company's prior management handled content moderation in a way that was biased against conservatives.
POLITICO

Elon Musk and the (ahem) future of civilization

Military analyst John Robb warns of a new danger he sees to global stability: A “network swarm” of digitally connected Western institutions — wired together largely via Twitter — could escalate conflict with Russia in a way that is beyond the control of Western governments.

