NC has more than 81,000 state government employees. Which one made the most money in 2022?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The highest-earning state employee in 2022 was the director of the North Carolina Museum of Art, records obtained by CBS 17 News show. With the year drawing to a close, CBS 17 News analyzed a database obtained from the Office of the State Controller that shows the annual base salaries or […]
16 stores in one NC area fined for scanner errors, NC Department of Agriculture says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple Piedmont Triad stores were among 70 stores fined by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to price-scanner errors. 70 stores in 38 counties have paid fines due to these errors. The NCDACSS conducts periodic inspections of scanner systems to make sure that items are ringing up at […]
Power outage can have big impact on small businesses, says Wake Tech director of entrepreneurship
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When a massive power outage plunged nearly all of Moore County into darkness for days, local businesses did their best to keep their community going. “We’ve seen a lot of examples of small businesses pitching in, ensuring that people have hot food and warm drinks, and things of that nature,” said Chris Weeks, director of entrepreneurship at Wake Tech.
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
Causey requests deferral of premium payments to help residents affected by power outage
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has asked licensed insurance companies to be economically flexible with consumers who have been affected by the power outages after Moore County was a victim to an attack on its substations. “This criminal act has had a significant impact on nearly 45,000 residents,” said...
Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina
Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
Cumberland County woman believes in second-chances, wins $150,000
A Cumberland County woman believes in second chances and won $150,000.
Wake County stores among 70 fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging NC customers in third quarter of 2022
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
States need to ‘step up’ to protect power substations after Moore County attack, former federal official said
A former federal official said he thinks states will have to “step up” when it comes to regulations in light of the attack on the substations in Moore County, as Gov. Roy Cooper called the attack “too easy.”
House prices to rise in the Triangle, but lower than national average
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some analysts believe we’re entering a national housing recession, which could affect how much you’re paying for your next home. The National Association of Home Builders market index says the housing market is in a recession after rising mortgage rates and dropping sales this year.
Local News Roundup: Moore County power substation attack; SCOTUS case out of North Carolina; light rail Silver Line update
Duke Energy customers in Moore County, North Carolina, who were without power for days due to a shooting of substation equipment, now have power after extensive repairs that took most of the week. We’ll recap what happened and what the governor had to say. The U. S. Supreme Court...
Overcharging in NC becoming more common with 70 stores failing recent checks, agency says
A recent state check found 70 stores in 38 North Carolina counties had price scanning errors.
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in North Carolina?
FOX8 reviewed the contents of this article with a concealed carry instructor. (WGHP) — Is it legal to shoot someone to protect your home in North Carolina? The answer depends on the circumstances. First and foremost, if you need legal advice, you should contact an attorney. The information in this article is for general informational […]
'People are fed up': As NC Democrats reflect on election missteps, a party shake-up is underway
North Carolina Democrats were optimistic about their chances in the midterm elections. But following disappointing results, party insiders are dwelling on missed opportunities, and a party shake-up is underway. Meredith Cuomo, who had served as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s executive director since 2019, said Saturday in an email to...
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
What we know so far about North Carolina power outage
(NewsNation) — Deputies say a Wednesday incident involving gunfire near a South Carolina energy facility was neither intentional nor related to similar reports in North Carolina. No one was injured in the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday near a Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station, according to the Kershaw...
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
