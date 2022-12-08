ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

cbs17

Power outage can have big impact on small businesses, says Wake Tech director of entrepreneurship

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When a massive power outage plunged nearly all of Moore County into darkness for days, local businesses did their best to keep their community going. “We’ve seen a lot of examples of small businesses pitching in, ensuring that people have hot food and warm drinks, and things of that nature,” said Chris Weeks, director of entrepreneurship at Wake Tech.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
WNCT

NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

House prices to rise in the Triangle, but lower than national average

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some analysts believe we’re entering a national housing recession, which could affect how much you’re paying for your next home. The National Association of Home Builders market index says the housing market is in a recession after rising mortgage rates and dropping sales this year.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Scotland County Walmart fined for overcharging

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County Walmart was recently fined for overcharging after an inspection by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found a small amount of price scanner errors. The Walmart at 901 Highway 401 in the Laurinburg area was fined $1,685 after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
newsnationnow.com

What we know so far about North Carolina power outage

(NewsNation) — Deputies say a Wednesday incident involving gunfire near a South Carolina energy facility was neither intentional nor related to similar reports in North Carolina. No one was injured in the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday near a Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station, according to the Kershaw...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

