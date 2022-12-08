Gov. Lamont, state police union reach labor deal

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that a tentative labor agreement was reached with the state police union Thursday morning.

The four-year deal involved state troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants, covering everything from wages and benefits to working conditions,

Gov. Lamont said the deal makes investment in both recruiting and retaining troopers going forward.

Although they reached an agreement, the tentative terms will not be released until the union reviews it. From there, it will be submitted to the Connecticut General Assembly for final approval.

