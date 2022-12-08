3 displaced after Dayton house fire

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN) — Three people are displaced following a house fire in Dayton on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in for a house fire on Harvard Boulevard came in just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Dispatch said the fire reportedly came from the basement, however, crews got it under control.

No one was injured in the fire, but two adults and a child were displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

There is no information on what led up to the fire at this time.

