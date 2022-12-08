ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

3 displaced after Dayton house fire

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBPL1_0jbzL7XR00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN) — Three people are displaced following a house fire in Dayton on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in for a house fire on Harvard Boulevard came in just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

One hospitalized after Dayton shooting

Dispatch said the fire reportedly came from the basement, however, crews got it under control.

No one was injured in the fire, but two adults and a child were displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

There is no information on what led up to the fire at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Dayton firefighters respond to fire in apartment complex

DAYTON — Dayton firefighters respond to a fire in an apartment complex Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Firefighters were dispatched to the Sycamore Square Apartments on 81 Patterson Village Drive near Patterson Road around 7:10 p.m. Video from the scene shows Dayton Police officers also on...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire fully engulfs Trotwood home

TROTWOOD — Multiple crews responded to a residential home on fire Sunday overnight. Trotwood Fire and Dayton Fire were called to the 100 block of Devonshire Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed. The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, footage obtained by...
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to fire inside house in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton firefighters responded to a fire inside a house Saturday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>RELATED: ‘A lot of smoke damage on the inside;’ Firefighters battle basement fire in Dayton. Firefighters were dispatched to the 150 block of Stainton Avenue near E 1st...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crash in Washington Twp. sends 2 to local hospitals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A morning crash in Washington Township sent two people to local hospitals. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch say police were called to respond at 11:24 a.m. to a two vehicle crash in the area of the 300 block of West Spring Valley Pike on Sunday. Authorities say that two people were transported […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Shooting leaves 1 injured in Harrison Twp.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting in Harrison Township on Friday sent one person to the hospital. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a shooting occurred on Friday in the 4200 block of North Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. around 9:48 p.m. One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to Miami Valley […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Washington Township Sunday morning. Around 11:30 a.m. Washington Township police and fire crews were called to the 300 block West Spring Valley Pike to reports of a two-car crash, according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Dispatchers...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash in Piqua

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash […]
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

City of Trotwood holds outdoor holiday lights contest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Trotwood is encouraging its residents to decorate the outside of their home for the city’s holiday light contest! Trotwood residents that want to participate in the holiday activity may find themselves a potential winner of the contest. A release says that only three residents will be chosen as […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy