Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
WAVY News 10
Celebrate the holidays in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way. From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will...
Norfolk nonprofit brings early Christmas to Young Terrace neighborhood
NORFOLK, Va. — There's plenty of holiday cheer starting to spread around town, and families in Norfolk's Young Terrace Community experienced it this weekend. On Saturday, the Young Terrace Community Center turned into a holiday party. Several families attended "Christmas in the Neighborhood," hosted by nonprofit, Reck League. Volunteers...
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake YNot Pizza to close after fire to kitchen
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to a Chesapeake YNot Pizza on Volvo Parkway damaged the kitchen and has forced the closure of the restaurant while it makes repairs. No injuries were reported. The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at the business at 1036 Volvo Pkwy. in...
Foodbank hosting December drive-through food pantry
The pantry will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, and the initiative is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
13newsnow.com
Navy families in Newport News enjoy Winter Wonderland
Kids were able to make cookies and meet Santa Claus himself! 🎅 The "Trees for Troops" program gave families free, live Christmas trees, too.
Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation Donates $10,000 to United Way of South Hampton Roads
The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WAVY-TV and WVBT-TV, announced Monday that the Foundation will donate $10,000 to United Way of South Hampton Roads. The donation will be designated to the Hope & Healing Fund.
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: The Final Day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today is my last day at WAVY. Since I began three months ago, I’ve been able to see and do so many things I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I’ve been behind the scenes on the nightly news, and chatted with anchors. I’ve learned how to operate cameras, how to gauge what type of news will make the 6 p.m., and shadowed reporters and editors.
WAVY News 10
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
Local Facebook group giving back through the "Kindness Rocks Project"
If you stumble across colorful stones of fun cartoons or motivational messages, you're looking at the work of the "Norfolk Rocks"(Hampton Roads) in what they call the "Kindness Rocks Project."
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Norfolk, Virginia
Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Norfolk, Virginia, is a city that is full of things to do. The city has many attractions, such as the Naval Station Norfolk and the Chrysler Museum of Art. You can also check out the zoo, which is home to animals, including lions and bears.
Drone 10: Suffolk Holiday Lights 2022
One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.
Weekend waterfront parade in Norfolk ushers in holiday season
The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.
Greenbrier Mall shopper recalls moments leading up to shots being fired
Before those shots went off, Pam Coley was inside shopping when she noticed something was off.
2 puppies from Virginia Beach to compete in Puppy Bowl
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach SPCA, two of their alumni, Espresso and Briscoe, will be competing in the Puppy Bowl, which is set to air on February 12.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!
Front door of Freemason AbbyPhoto byGoogle Street View. In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!. Ever driven by a place a million times, and everyone says it is good, but you never stop there? Well, me too. Then, family came to visit from out of town and they wanted seafood options, and I figured I would find an “experience” restaurant to take them to. Because you know, this place used to be a church. Or an Abby. Or a secret meeting place? History, it has history. And great food…
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage just off the boardwalk for $12.8 million. The sale closed Thursday, according to the city. It’s news that may come as a surprise to some as no purchase contract was ever voted on by City Council, nor was any public input ever requested.
