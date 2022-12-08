Front door of Freemason AbbyPhoto byGoogle Street View. In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!. Ever driven by a place a million times, and everyone says it is good, but you never stop there? Well, me too. Then, family came to visit from out of town and they wanted seafood options, and I figured I would find an “experience” restaurant to take them to. Because you know, this place used to be a church. Or an Abby. Or a secret meeting place? History, it has history. And great food…

NORFOLK, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO