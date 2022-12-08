ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Celebrate the holidays in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way. From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Norfolk nonprofit brings early Christmas to Young Terrace neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — There's plenty of holiday cheer starting to spread around town, and families in Norfolk's Young Terrace Community experienced it this weekend. On Saturday, the Young Terrace Community Center turned into a holiday party. Several families attended "Christmas in the Neighborhood," hosted by nonprofit, Reck League. Volunteers...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake YNot Pizza to close after fire to kitchen

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to a Chesapeake YNot Pizza on Volvo Parkway damaged the kitchen and has forced the closure of the restaurant while it makes repairs. No injuries were reported. The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at the business at 1036 Volvo Pkwy. in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: The Final Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today is my last day at WAVY. Since I began three months ago, I’ve been able to see and do so many things I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I’ve been behind the scenes on the nightly news, and chatted with anchors. I’ve learned how to operate cameras, how to gauge what type of news will make the 6 p.m., and shadowed reporters and editors.
WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Norfolk, Virginia

Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Norfolk, Virginia, is a city that is full of things to do. The city has many attractions, such as the Naval Station Norfolk and the Chrysler Museum of Art. You can also check out the zoo, which is home to animals, including lions and bears.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Erin has questions...

In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!

Front door of Freemason AbbyPhoto byGoogle Street View. In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!. Ever driven by a place a million times, and everyone says it is good, but you never stop there? Well, me too. Then, family came to visit from out of town and they wanted seafood options, and I figured I would find an “experience” restaurant to take them to. Because you know, this place used to be a church. Or an Abby. Or a secret meeting place? History, it has history. And great food…
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage just off the boardwalk for $12.8 million. The sale closed Thursday, according to the city. It’s news that may come as a surprise to some as no purchase contract was ever voted on by City Council, nor was any public input ever requested.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

