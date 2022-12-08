ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

Will La Niña continue in 2023?

While La Niña has decided to stick around for a rare, triple-dip winter, we may soon be saying goodbye to the climate pattern that's been with us, on and off, since 2020.
The Weather Channel

Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives

The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
COLORADO STATE
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America

A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible

Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures

Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”. “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations...
WTRF

Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday

TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
The Independent

UK weather: ‘Arctic blast’ to strike next week as snow warning issued - OLD

Forecasters have warned that heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK as an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.The Met Office said: “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday.“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”The weather warning is in place...
The Longmont Leader

The Front Range Forecast: Very mild; a storm next week

Very mild through the weekend, a snowstorm starts a long cold stretch. We make it through the weekend with normal to above normal temperatures with clouds now and then (Figure 1). Enjoy!. The Longer Range Forecast:. A strong cold front hits about noon on Monday with precipitation staring almost immediately...

