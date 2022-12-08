Read full article on original website
Will La Niña continue in 2023?
While La Niña has decided to stick around for a rare, triple-dip winter, we may soon be saying goodbye to the climate pattern that's been with us, on and off, since 2020.
The Weather Channel
Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives
The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
cbs17
Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday
After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America
A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
Here's a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.
Snow this winter? Chances look better in the latest NOAA outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dense fog to start our Wednesday with warmer temperatures this afternoon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heavy fog is blanketing the Midlands this morning reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile in mainly communities so take it slow and use caution as you head to work and school. Fog will be slow to clear out this morning but should gradually mix out by lunchtime.
WYTV.com
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
natureworldnews.com
Late Fall Season Storms to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains; Heavy Rain and Snowfall Possible
Late fall season storms will affect multiple regions across the United States this week, including the Pacific Northwest and Southern High Plains, according to US weather authorities. The storms could bring heavy rain and snowfall, as well as strong winds and thunderstorms in the affected areas. Powerful precipitation could also affect travel during the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving Day.
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather Mixed With Snow and Rain Expected in Northeast Until Weekend, Forecast Says
As Thanksgiving ends and travelers are thinking of returning to their homes, the latest weather forecast showed that wet weather could unleash in portions of the Northeast this coming weekend, causing a mix of snow and rain. The arrival of Thanksgiving might have been chaotic for many travelers as the...
Subtropical Winter Storm Expected to Form for the First Time in a Decade
Weather experts are looking at a rare subtropical winter storm headed for land. A December storm like this one is very unusual, the experts note. The last time a storm like this one occurred was nearly a decade ago. This storm, which has been dubbed Owen may be hitting land...
UK weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office as ‘Arctic blast’ to bring freezing temperatures
Forecasters have warned heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK when an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Sunday covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.It comes as temperatures are set to tumble in other parts of the country this week, in what has been branded the “first notable cold spell of winter”. “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” a Met Office spokesperson said. “Accumulations...
WTRF
Breezy winds and falling temperatures expected for your Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds were the feature piece in the Ohio Valley skies today with comfortable weather conditions as well. Daytime highs were back in the low to mid 50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable at times, blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Sky coverage slowly decreased in the afternoon with more widespread cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours ahead of our next weather system. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s, then warm towards the mid-50s by the mid-morning hours. Our winds will shift and drop temperatures into the 30s by Saturday afternoon. Rain showers will start to move in after midnight. This will be a similar setup as to what we experienced on Wednesday. Winds will also start to pickup as we head into Saturday, blowing from the south at 15-20 mph sustained, with gusts of 40+ possible.
Above average temperatures and rain continue through the weekend
Clouds will stick around all day long today with a few isolated showers possible – and more rain is in the forecast through Sunday morning.
Northeastern Winters Are Getting Warmer - Here's Why
New data explains why the Northeastern region of the United States is currently experiencing warmer than usual winter temperatures.
Forecasters have warned that heavy snow showers could batter northern Scotland this week as temperatures are set to fall across the UK as an “Arctic blast” strikes.The Met Office today issued a yellow weather warning covering the north of Scotland on Wednesday. The forecaster said that road and rail services could be impacted by the snow.The Met Office said: “Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday.“Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”The weather warning is in place...
The Front Range Forecast: Very mild; a storm next week
Very mild through the weekend, a snowstorm starts a long cold stretch. We make it through the weekend with normal to above normal temperatures with clouds now and then (Figure 1). Enjoy!. The Longer Range Forecast:. A strong cold front hits about noon on Monday with precipitation staring almost immediately...
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and seasonal with slim chance of rain/snow mix
Clouds will increase throughout this morning, allowing for temps to remain seasonal in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees to kick off the week.
